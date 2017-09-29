Unisync Executive Appointments

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – September 29, 2017) – Unisync Corp. (“Unisync“) (TSX VENTURE: UNI) The Board of Directors of Unisync is pleased to advise that former Chief Operating Officer, B. James Bottoms, has been appointed to the position of President and a Director of Unisync’s wholly owned subsidiary, Unisync Group Limited effective October 2, 2017. Prior to his seven year tenure as COO of the Unisync Group, James had an extensive background in the apparel/sewn goods industry having served in leadership positions at a variety of companies including VF Corp and Columbia Sportswear. In addition to his corporate responsibilities, he has been an active contributor to the uniform/image apparel industry serving as a member of the Board of Directors of the North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (“NAUMD”) and Chair of the Image Apparel Institute. James has also been an active member of the Toronto community where he has served as a supporter and volunteer with DECA, Ryerson, Scouts Canada and Casey House.

Concurrently, Naomi Meghory has been appointed Vice President of Global Accounts for Unisync Group Limited. Naomi has an extensive career in the garment industry and has been a valued and productive member of the Unisync team since 2006. She joined Unisync Group Limited in the Program Management Department and quickly moved through positions to Account Executive in 2008 and more recently to the position of Director – Global Accounts. In her new role, Naomi will assume responsibility over both inside and outside corporate image wear sales efforts.

“I am extremely pleased to be part of the Board’s efforts to recognize the dedication and capabilities of these industry professionals and the contributions they have made to the development of our corporate image wear division,” commented CEO Douglas Good. “Their efforts in combination with that of many more supportive and capable team members have resulted in the addition of a number of major corporate image wear projects with companies such as Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, Porter Airlines, TELUS, G4S Security, Suncor Energy (Petro Canada) and Purolator.”

Unisync operates through two main business units: Unisync Group Limited (“UGL”) of Mississauga, Ontario and Peerless Garments LP (“Peerless”) of Winnipeg, Manitoba. UGL is a leading customer-focused provider of corporate apparel, serving a list of iconic brands. Peerless specializes in the production and distribution of highly technical protective garments, military operational clothing and accessories for a broad spectrum of Federal, Provincial and Municipal government departments and agencies. UGL also services the Fire and EMS business segment through its wholly owned Ontario-based Carleton Uniforms Inc. Unisync is a vertically integrated Canadian enterprise with exceptional capabilities in garment design, domestic manufacturing and off-shore outsourcing, including state-of-the-art web based B2B ordering, distribution and program management systems.

