Unisync Receives “Best of the Best” Overall Design Award

TORONTO, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unisync Corp. (TSXV:UNI) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Unisync Group Limited (“Unisync Group”) has been selected by the North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (“NAUMD”) to receive the Image of the Year Awards in the “Transportation – People” category for the recent new designs of the entire Image Apparel Program for Air Canada. In addition, the new Air Canada Image Apparel Program has also been awarded the highly prestigious “Best of the Best” Award. This award is presented to the highest scoring entry in recognition of overall excellence.

In 2017 Air Canada introduced their fresh, proud, new brand identity which included a new comprehensive uniform program for Air Canada’s 25,000 domestic and international employees. Unisync worked closely with Canadian designer Christopher Bates, who was selected by Air Canada to align the new program with its brand, vision, and corporate culture. Ultimately, a two-year extensive research and development phase led to the final program which balances compelling visual aesthetics with functionality, safety, comfort, and longevity. A key element in the program is the unifying Air Canada signature red accents throughout the various designs. The uniforms are best described as: contemporary-classic, fresh, premium quality, tasteful and stylish.

“I am pleased that the extensive effort on the part of Air Canada’s management, their designer and our Unisync team has resulted in these prestigious awards. We would like to thank the NAUMD for their recognition,” commented James Bottoms, President, Unisync Group.

“The new uniforms our employees now proudly wear powerfully express Air Canada’s transformation into a leading global carrier. Along with projecting the professionalism of our employees, they also reflect our airline’s Canadian values as captured by designer Christopher Bates. We thank Unisync, our employees, who participated enthusiastically in the process, and everyone else involved in the program and we are delighted these efforts have been recognized by NAUMD,” said Andrew Yiu, Vice President, Product at Air Canada.

NAUMD has been recognizing the best workplace apparel programs with its Image of the Year Awards since 1978. Independent judges evaluate the programs on 1) originality of design, 2) projection of branding, 3) functionality for the job, and 4) use of technology and innovation. This most recent Image of the Year Award is the 19th received by Unisync Group and its subsidiaries since joining the organization. This is the first time Unisync Group has been awarded the “Best of the Best” award.

ABOUT UNISYNC

Unisync Corp. operates through two business units: Unisync Group of Mississauga, Ontario, and Peerless Garments LP (“Peerless”) of Winnipeg, Manitoba. Unisync Group is a leading customer-focused provider of corporate apparel, serving a list of Canadian iconic brands through operations in Vancouver, Calgary, Mississauga, Guelph, Carleton (Ottawa Region), Montreal and the Maritimes. Peerless specializes in the production and distribution of highly technical protective garments, military operational clothing, and accessories for a broad spectrum of Federal, Provincial and Municipal government departments and agencies. The Unisync Group is a vertically integrated Canadian enterprise with exceptional capabilities in garment design, domestic manufacturing, and off-shore outsourcing, including state-of-the-art web based B2B ordering, distribution, and program management.

