United Debt Counselors Revamping Debt Settlement Services

FRISCO, TX–(Marketwired – Mar 7, 2017) – Recent FTC regulations and enforcement for the benefit of protecting consumers have made navigating the debt settlement industry more difficult. United Debt Counselors has spent the last five years offering debt settlement services and is currently revamping its business model to ensure that it meets the requirements for offering and providing a legal, ethical, and effective system for settling debts.

Prospective customers may have face-to-face meetings with sales representatives who will be highly-trained to detail the entire settlement model as well as explain the contract for services being offered. They will discuss the pros and cons of debt settlement and certain ramifications of not paying debts.

UDC will take steps to reveal all fees and conditions of its service, making certain that all customers are well-informed. United Debt Counselors has set a goal to obtain and maintain the highest ethical standards and follow the FTC rules on marketing, debt settlement and consumer contracts.

Although most UDC customers sign up for services after a face-to-face meeting, in some instances, they sign up over the phone. In such situations where a customer signs up with UDC without an in-person meeting, no fees will be collected until United Debt Counselors settles or reduces the customer’s debt and the first payment on such reduction is made to a creditor.

United Debt Counselors’ professional staff will be receiving renewed and improved strict legal and ethical training and standards to follow. The United Debt Counselors, LLC, Department of Negotiations and the rest of the organization includes David Melrose, Kirk Lanahan, and Corinne Maples.

Debt settlement may be a valuable tool for debtors who simply cannot meet their financial obligations. UDC’s mission is to successfully resolve these complicated financial issues to everyone’s benefit and satisfaction.