United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. Announces a Change of Auditors

TORONTO, March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — United Hunter Oil and Gas Corp. (TSXV:UHO) (Frankfurt:A118VK) (the “Corporation”) announces that Saturna Group Chartered Accountants LLP (“Former Auditor”) has resigned as auditor of Corporation at the request of the Corporation effective March 23, 2018 and the Corporation appointed RSM Canada LLP (“Successor Auditor”) as successor auditor effective March 23, 2018.

At the next Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held later this year, the shareholders of the Corporation will be asked to approve the appointment of the Successor Auditor as auditors of the Corporation.

The Corporation sent a Notice of Change of Auditor (the “Notice”) to the Former Auditor and to the Successor Auditor and has received a letter from each, addressed to the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions and TSX Venture Exchange, stating that they both agree with the information contained within the Notice. Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the Notice, together with the letter from the Former Auditor and the letter from the Successor Auditor have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Corporation and will be filed on SEDAR.

The Corporation advises that there have been no reservations contained in the auditor’s reports on the annual financial statements of the Corporation for the two fiscal years immediately preceding the date of this notice or for any period subsequent to the most recently completed period for which an audit report was issued.

There were no disagreements or unresolved issues with the Former Auditor on any matter of audit scope or procedures, accounting principles or policies, or financial statement disclosure. The Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Corporation have approved the resignation of the Former Auditor. It is the opinion of the Corporation that there have been no “reportable events” (as defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligation) between the Corporation and the Former Auditor.

About the Issuer

United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. (www.unitedhunteroil.com ) is a Canadian based corporation with management very experienced in the oil and gas industry with projects in the United States. United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. is publicly traded on the TSXV (UHO) and Frankfurt Exchange (A118VK). The Corporation’s public filings may be found at http://www.sedar.com.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” as such term is used in applicable Canadian and US securities laws. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based upon forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements and if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional information, please contact:

Timothy Turner

CEO

info@unitedhunteroil.com

(713) 858-3329