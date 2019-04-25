Thursday, April 25, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | University of Montreal and Classcraft Team Up to Research and Advance Responsible Use of AI in K-12

University of Montreal and Classcraft Team Up to Research and Advance Responsible Use of AI in K-12

CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Sparton Resources Inc.: Encouraging Results From Second Drill Program on Quebec Gold Property
Bombardier Celebrates Donation of a CRJ200 Aircraft to Centennial College