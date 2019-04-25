Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | University of Montreal and Classcraft Team Up to Research and Advance Responsible Use of AI in K-12 University of Montreal and Classcraft Team Up to Research and Advance Responsible Use of AI in K-12 CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedLeading Independent Proxy Advisor, Key Shareholders, and More Analysts Back Jonathan Goodman’s Knight, Recommend Meir Jakobsohn Not be Re-elected to the BoardGlobal Gaming Technologies Announces Departure of Shidan Gouran and Appointment of Capital Markets AdvisorBombardier Celebrates Ride and Flight of Dreams in South Africa with local students