Unprecedented Sigma Art Lens Holiday Sale Back by Popular Demand

RONKONKOMA, NY–(Marketwired – Dec 14, 2017) – Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, today announced the return of its unprecedented holiday sale on the award-winning Sigma Global Vision Art lens line. The wildly popular holiday sale, which is the largest in the company history, offers customers savings up to $100.00 USD on sought after Sigma Art lens models for a limited time. The savings are only available through Sigma’s authorized US dealers beginning Thursday, December 14th through Monday, December 25th 2017.

What is on Sale

High-Performance Art Prime lenses

14mm F1.8 DG HSM Art ($1,599 Retail Price) World’s First F1.8 Ultra-Wide Angle – $100.00 off

20mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($899 Retail Price) Bright & Sharp Wide-Angle – $100.00 off

24mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($849 Retail Price) Front Filter Compatible, Fast-Aperture Wide Angle – $100.00 off

30mm F1.4 DC HSM Art ($499 Retail Price) A Low-Light Pro for APS-C – $50.00 off

35mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($899 Retail Price) A Groundbreaking Flagship Wide-Angle – $100.00 off

50mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($949 Retail Price) Redesigned for High Megapixel DSLRs – $100.00 off

85mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($1,199 Retail Price) Award-Winning Ultimate Portrait Lens – $100.00 off

135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art ($1,399 Retail Price) Award-Winning Prime with Reach – $100.00 off

Versatile Premium Art Zooms Lenses

12-24mm F4 DG HSM Art ($1,599 Retail Price) Ultra-Wide Zoom Excellence – $100.00 off

18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM Art ($799 Retail Price) The First and Fastest of its Kind – $100.00 off

24-35mm F2 DG HSM Art ($999 Retail Price) Prime Performance, Zoom Versatility – $100.00 off

24-105mm F4 DG OS HSM Art ($899 Retail Price) Exceptional Usability for High-Resolution Cameras – $100.00 off

50-100mm F1.8 DC HSM Art ($1,099 Retail Price) Larger Aperture and Long Reach for your APS-C Sensor – $100.00 off

In addition to the Sigma Art prime and zooms lenses, the Mount Converter MC-11 for Sony E-mount systems ($249 Retail Price) is also $100.00 off.

About Sigma Art Lenses

Sigma’s award-winning Global Vision Art lenses are defined by their edge-to-edge, uncompromising image quality. Best-in-class optics combined with outstanding craftsmanship give photographers a lens that enables the ultimate in artistic expression. The award-winning Art line of large-aperture primes, wide angles and standard zooms captures portraits, fashion, architecture, landscapes and more with groundbreaking sharpness and clarity.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning cine and camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.