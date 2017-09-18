UPDATE: Beaufield drilling returns 33.6 g/t gold over 1.0 metre and acquires new key claims for its Urban property

MONTREAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – Sept. 18, 2017) -

This document corrects and replaces the press release that was sent today at 12:21 PM EDT. The link for the map of the Urban-Barry camp has been corrected.

Beaufield Resources Inc. (“Beaufield”) (TSX VENTURE:BFD) is pleased to provide an operational update for its 100% owned Urban property located in the Windfall gold camp, Quebec.

Preliminary drill results for hole BRS-17-10 drilled on a portion of the Rouleau block that has no record of previous drilling and located approximately 2 kilometres northeast of Bonterra Resources Gladiator deposit returned 6.3 g/t gold over 5.5 metres including 33.6 g/t gold over 1.0 metre from 18.5 metres downhole (please refer to the quality control paragraph regarding true widths). Visible gold was observed in a smoky quartz vein between 18.5 to 19.5 metres within a wider, weakly mineralized shear zone with carbonate and sericite alteration. The hole is located near a newly identified till anomaly as part of the current program. Assay results for a large portion of the hole as well as other holes drilled at Rouleau South remain to be received. Additional drilling is currently being conducted in the vicinity of this discovery.

Results from the summer till sampling program on the Rouleau block have been received and indicate the presence of a prominent gold anomaly on the property covering a minimum area of 900m by 500m.Till samples indicate highly anomalous values of up to 90 gold grains, or over 10 times normal regional background. Additional sampling is underway to determine the extent of the gold till anomaly to the north (see attached map). The ongoing drill program will also target this area of the next few days.

Beaufield is working in consultation with Dr.Rémi Charbonneau, Ph.D., P. Geo of Inlandsis Consultants on the interpretation of the till sampling program. Dr Charbonneau specializes in the research of glacial geology and geochemistry and has consulted on several gold-in-till projects in Quebec. In regard to the Beaufield till results, Dr Charbonneau states: “The high number of gold grains recovered and the fact that several of the samples show a high number of pristine gold grains would indicate a nearby source, and therefore define a priority target for drilling.”

Assay results for 12 holes completed on the Macho and ET zones have also been received. The first 8 holes totaling 1,338 metres on the Macho block focused of geophysical anomalies and areas where anomalous gold had been sampled at surface or further along strike. On the ET zone, the first 4 holes totaling 1,173 metres concentrated on geophysical anomalies within the southern arm of a large interpreted fold. The majority of the anomalies were explained by the presences of sulphides with no significant gold content. Table 1 below provides a summary of results received to date.

Drill Hole Area Length UTM E UTM N Azimuth Dip From To Length* Gold (g/t) BRS-17-10 Rouleau South 156 457815 5429033 350 -50 18.50 24.00 5.50 6.27 including 18.50 19.50 1.00 33.55 BUM-17-01 Macho 150 443801 5433936 138 -50 63.00 64.50 1.50 0.11 BUM-17-02 Macho 186 443864 5434015 138 -50 95.40 96.76 1.36 0.98 BUM-17-03 Macho 134 444177 5434226 138 -50 No significant values BUM-17-04 Macho 147 444079 5434577 138 -50 62.81 63.46 0.65 2.24 BUM-17-05 Macho 147 444128 5434443 150 -50 No significant values BUM-17-06 Macho 273 443480 5434479 150 -45 235.15 237.32 2.17 0.22 BUM-17-07 Macho 93 441030 5433842 150 -50 15.00 18.00 3.00 0.15 BUM-17-08 Macho 208 441308 5433944 150 -50 197.82 198.27 0.45 1.43 BUET-17-01 ET Zone 204 452704 5433090 180 -55 No significant values BUET-17-02 ET Zone 186 453271 5432751 360 -65 No significant values BUET-17-03 ET Zone 186 453182 5433183 170 -55 No significant values BUET-17-04 ET Zone 597 453119 5433228 135 -45 No significant values

* May not represent true width: There is insufficient information at this time to determine true widths of the mineralized intercepts

To date, the Corporation has drilled 35 holes for 9,258 metres during its 2017 summer exploration campaign in the Urban-Barry camp. These include a total of 6 Holes on the ET zone, 14 holes on the Macho block and 14 holes in the Rouleau South area as show on the map that accompanies this release. Assay turnaround time has been very slow and as a result Beaufield is looking for alternatives to reduce the delay. Meanwhile, the immediate focus of the work will continue to be directed at the new anomaly on the Rouleau claim block.

In addition to the ongoing drilling and exploration work, management is pleased to announce the acquisition of 12 key claims in the Urban area from a private vendor for a cash consideration and a 2% royalty. Located near the Macho block, historical work for the claims has been limited. Government data indicates that several gold bearing grab samples had been taken near a felsic porphyry dyke and a small drill program had intersected at least three anomalous gold zones, including one of 28.25 g/t gold over 0.8 metres. Beaufield plans to undertake exploration work on this property over the next few weeks.

Beaufield’s 22,327 hectare, 100% owned Urban property is strategically and centrally located in the Urban-Barry district of Quebec.Please refer to Beaufield’s website for further details on the Urban property.

Quality Control

Beaufield’s drill program includes descriptive logging and systematic sampling of the drill core for analysis. A total 1,129 samples were taken from the drill core. Every sampled interval was split in half with a core splitter or cut with a diamond blade saw. Half of any sampled core was left in the core box for future reference and the remaining half was bagged and sealed and sent to a commercial laboratory. Quality control samples (duplicate, blanks and standards) were inserted in the sequence. Assays are performed at ALS CHEMEX Laboratories in Val d’Or, Quebec. The processed samples were submitted to a standard Fire Assay with AA technique (Au-AA-23) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Emission Spectroscopy (ME-ICP-41) on a 30 gram sub-sample. True Widths Statement: There is insufficient information at this time to determine true widths of the reported mineralized intercepts.

Qualified Person

This news release has been prepared by Ronald Stewart, P.Geo.,President and CEO of Beaufield and Mathieu Stephens, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Corporate Development for Beaufield, the Qualified Persons, as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Beaufield:

Beaufield is a mineral exploration company with its exploration activity focused in Quebec and Ontario. Please refer to Beaufield’s website to view the Corporation’s properties in Urban, Launay, Eleonore-Opinaca, Troilus, Hemlo and Launay. The Corporation is actively exploring, well financed with approximately $7 million in working capital, has no debt and has excess work credits on its properties.

Web: www.beaufield.com

The information set forth in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on assumptions exposed to major risks and uncertainties. Although Beaufield deems the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements to be reasonable, the Corporation cannot provide any guarantee as to the materialization of the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.