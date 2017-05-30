UPDATE – Instant Financial Named to Gartner’s 2017 Cool Vendor List for Human Capital Management

TAMPA, FL–(Marketwired – May 30, 2017) – Instant Financial, a technology company that drives employee financial wellness by providing daily access to earned income, today announced that it has been named to Gartner’s 2017 Cool Vendors list for Human Capital Management (HCM). Every year, Gartner, the world’s premier IT research and advisory company, selects vendors that are solving relevant challenges in their respective industries in an innovative way.

“Instant Financial is honoured to be selected for this esteemed award and to be recognized as one of the innovators that are finding better ways to engage employees and align with strategic HR objectives,” said Steve Barha, CEO of Instant Financial. “The best employers recognize the relationship between their employee’s wellness and their business’ overall performance. It’s our goal to provide these leading employers with the tools that increase the financial health of their employees.”

Instant Financial’s employee financial wellness platform offers service industry employers, such as hospitality and retail companies, a mobile solution that works alongside existing human capital management, payroll, and time and attendance solutions to enable employees to access up to 50% of their daily pay without any fees. This ensures that employees are less likely to resort to high-interest single credit options such as payday loans and other costly alternatives to balance income and expenses. The solution positively impacts the employer’s key labor related cost centers by reducing employee turnover and absentee rates while increasing employee engagement.

The theme of Gartner’s HCM list this year was “the future of experience..” Instant Financial, along with the four other companies selected for the list, were noted for exploiting data-driven technology to deliver improved experiences for employees.

“Many employees find there’s gap between when their expenses and bills are due and when they get paid,” said Barha. “Allowing employees to access their earned income when they need it, without fees, improves their financial wellness by allowing them to avoid late fees and expensive alternative lending solutions. With Instant, hard working employees are able to make ends meet with more timely access to their own earned pay.”

Visit here the full list of this year’s crop of cool vendors or here for more information on Instant Financial.

About Instant Financial

Instant Financial is a financial wellness platform that gives employees the opportunity to claim a portion of their earned income after every shift without any fees. Instant works alongside existing human capital management, payroll and time and attendance solutions to provides a real-time cashflow solution to employees who, in turn, are more engaged in the workplace. Instant has been designed as a vital employee benefit for hospitality, retail, manufacturing, construction and healthcare employers.