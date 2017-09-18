Update on Private Placement

OTTAWA, Sept. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stria Lithium Inc. (TSXV:SRA) (“Stria” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update of its current unit offering (the “Offering”) (see the Company’s press releases dated July 7th, July 21st, and August 21st 2017 for more details). The Company expects to proceed with the closing of the second and final tranche no later than October 20, 2017 for up to a maximum of 7.5 million additional units at a price of $0.04 per unit ($300,000). Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant; each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of Stria at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 36 months from the closing date.

About Stria Lithium Inc.

Stria Lithium Inc. (TSX-V:SRA) is a Canadian junior mining exploration company with an expanding technology focus and the sole owner of the Pontax spodumene lithium property in Northern Quebec. Stria’s mission is to be a reliable, profitable global source for both lithium metal and lithium compound products and process technologies for producing value added lithium products.

Stria’s expanded business focus is on the application of in-house developed technologies and processes that lead to the production and milling of lithium metal and lithium metal foil for advanced lithium batteries.

From the production of lithium metal also comes the value added production of: lithium hydroxide; lithium carbonate; lithium fluoride, and; lithium chloride.

Lithium is a critical metal in the universal fight against global warming. It is a core component of Lithium-Ion batteries used for powering electric vehicles and for industrial scale energy storage.

Stria Lithium Inc. is part of the 2GL Platform green energy technology strategic alliance with Grafoid Inc., Focus Graphite Inc., and Braille Battery Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Contact:

Stria Lithium Inc.

Gary Economo, President & CEO

613 241-4040

geconomo@strialithium.com

www.strialithium.com