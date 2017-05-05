UPDATE – PIC Announces World Micro as Exclusive North American Distributor

ATLANTA, GA–(Marketwired – May 5, 2017) – PIC, a leading manufacturer of reed sensor technology, has expanded its relationship and appointed World Micro as its exclusive North American distributor. The move deepens the existing relationship, allows for more efficient services, and centralizes its distribution for the Americas. PIC’s emphasis on product lines include reed switches, sensors, hall sensors, and magnets.

World Micro Director of Supplier Development, Bettina Clark, commented, “With current production facilities in China and Turkey, PIC focuses on high production quality, strong relationships, and efficient distribution. By advancing our relationship, PIC now has improved distribution and sales presence in Asia, Europe and the Americas.”

Kai Hold, Marketing Manager with PIC, states, “PIC is excited to extend the cooperation with World Micro even further by appointing them as the one and only distributor in the United States. With this move, PIC hopes to strengthen the impact on the US market. Taking into account that more companies have their production and R&D facilities in various states, we now have one contact partner — regardless of where they are based. To kick-off our joint activities on the west coast PIC and World Micro staff will be available at the Sensors Expo Show in San Jose, CA (June 28-29, Booth #219) to present the whole PIC product range of Switches and Sensors including some new developments which will be announced in a few weeks’ time.”

ABOUT: PIC GmbH: PIC Proximity Instrumentation Controls Kontaktbauelemente GmbH is a globally operating company based in the Nuremberg area. PIC GmbH has been one of the leading suppliers of Reed Sensor Technology for several years. Highly technical competencies, long-time experience and the ability to innovatively implement our customers’ needs make us the ideal partner for the home appliances, automotive, medical, and measure-and-control industry.

ABOUT: World Micro, Inc., is a global electronic components and products distributor headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information about World Micro and their office locations, please visit http://www.worldmicro.com/. World Micro can be followed on Twitter at twitter.com/worldmicro. MIT Holdings, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of World Micro.