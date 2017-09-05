Tuesday, September 5, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Update Regarding Wind-Up of Star Yield Managers Trust

Update Regarding Wind-Up of Star Yield Managers Trust

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Sept. 5, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

As previously announced on July 7, 2017, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., the administrator of Star Yield Managers Trust (TSX:XYM.UN) (the “Fund“), has announced its intention to wind-up the Fund on September 19, 2017 or as soon as practicable after such date in accordance with the amended and restated declaration of trust governing the Fund.

On September 5, 2017, following the completion of the conversion of the assets of the Fund to cash, and the satisfaction of, or provision for, all liabilities of the Fund, the net asset value (“NAV“) of the units (the “Units“) of the Fund was $11.4206 per Unit. The Units will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange on or about September 19, 2017. Payment of the net assets of the Fund, on a pro rata basis based on the NAV of the Units, will be made on or about September 22, 2017. Following such distribution, the Fund will terminate.

Further information about Star Yield Managers Trust can be found at www.bmocm.com/investorsolutions under “Investment Funds”.

BMO Capital Markets
1.866.864.7760
