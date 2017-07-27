UPDATE – Swrve Launches Premium Analytics to Deliver New Levels Of Mobile Insight And Drive Successful Mobile Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, CA–(Marketwired – July 27, 2017) – Swrve, a leader in mobile marketing engagement, today announced the availability of its new Premium Analytics offering — an add-on to the existing Swrve Mobile Engagement Platform. Swrve’s Premium Analytics offers organizations unparalleled insights, reporting, and analytics capabilities in relation to customers’ mobile usage. The platform hosts all of a company’s mobile data, giving enterprise data scientists capabilities for data-mining, reports, and predictive modelling. Users gain strategic insights relating to their business’s mobile performance, whatever their specific priorities might be. With Premium Analytics, Swrve customers deeply understand their mobile apps improve aspects that are underperforming, and unearth opportunities for new growth.

Swrve already supports more mobile events than any other mobile marketing platform on the market. With the launch of Premium Analytics, that data is given new life. Swrve users can now understand where the business is performing well and where there is room for growth, what their customers want, and what they are likely to do in the future. All this insight is delivered at the single-user level.

According to a March 2017 Forrester blog post by Senior Analyst Cinny Little, Seven Data Preparation Tools For Business Insights Users — Which One Is Best For You?, 70 percent of marketing professionals consider it a high or critical priority to increase their use of data and analytics for marketing measurement and customer insights. Sixty percent of data and analytics professionals consider implementing or expanding their complete view of the customer across channels their absolute highest priority. Deep insight into consumer behavior across channels is quickly becoming an imperative for business success across industries.

Key Features and Capabilities of Swrve’s Premium Analytics

Premium Analytics provides full SQL query access for enterprise data science teams. All data is part of the core Swrve export and is completely proprietary for any business using it. Any technical user can run SQL queries and build custom dashboards, and share those reports and dashboards throughout their organization through the Premium Analytics interface. For companies without a data science team, Swrve also offers service support with a dedicated team member. Companies now create custom dashboards and views of user activity by location, device types, dynamic funnels, and more.

“Swrve’s top priority is making our customers more efficient, more connected to their customers, and more successful,” said Christopher S. Dean, CEO of Swrve. “Providing a clear understanding of their business’s mobile performance is a big part of that. Also, unlike many of our competitors, we understand that a one-size-fits-all approach isn’t necessarily going to work for many companies. Creating Premium Analytics’ customization capabilities is our way of empowering users with a new level of highly specific insight.”

To learn more about Premium Analytics and the Swrve Mobile Engagement Platform’s uses and benefits, visit www.swrve.com.

About Swrve

Processing over ten billion events daily, Swrve’s Mobile Engagement Platform helps enterprises maximize engagement and monetization by empowering marketers to deliver bespoke mobile experiences to every customer. Swrve provides a comprehensive set of mobile-first capabilities that include audience targeting, real-time segmentation, conversations, push notifications, in-app messaging, A/B testing, predictive models, real-time data orchestration, and rich analytics across all marketing channels. Swrve partners with leading brands, agencies and technology partners – including The Guardian, Condé Nast, Warner Brothers, Salesforce, Oracle, and Marketo — and is installed in hundreds of apps across industries, such as retail, media, travel/hospitality, entertainment, sports, games, and banking.