Update — Ukiah Police Working Smarter with SceneDoc Software

Santa Rosa, CA, Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, SceneDoc announces a partnership with the Ukiah Police Department in California to implement its ‘mobile first’ application for eCitation and reporting. Ukiah is the first agency in the state of California to roll out SceneDoc eCitation , leveraging iPads and iPhones to securely automate their paperwork, collect, manage and share digital evidence, while turning data into actionable intelligence for broader public safety.

“When we saw the depth of capabilities offered by the SceneDoc platform, my team and I, along with the city administration, were immediately convinced this software would power a meaningful change. Far too long have police been falling behind with technology adoption, investing in tablets and smartphones is critical for law enforcement in current day. SceneDoc will also extend and compliment the capabilities of our TriTech Inform Records Management System , unleashing new power to our officers,” says Chief of Police, Chris Dewey.

“This move by Chief Dewey will be transformative for his department and for the city of Ukiah. Ukiah Police will start by evolving their ticketing workflow, but the opportunity to evolve most, if not all of their data workflows, represents the journey we’ll be on as partners,” says SceneDoc CEO, Alex Kottoor .

SceneDoc’s mission is to redefine the role of mobile technology in public safety. The company was recently awarded the coveted “Motorola Solutions Award for Public Safety Technology,” named as a leading innovator of public safety solutions that helps build safer cities and thriving communities.

SceneDoc is public safety’s trusted data collection platform. By modernizing with the SceneDoc Platform, agencies operate with higher levels of clarity and control, with fewer moving parts, capturing data and reporting at the point of need. SceneDoc Collect , the platform’s flagship product provides public safety professionals with a ‘mobile first’ solution for field-based reporting saving every officer an hour per shift. The platform’s newest product delivers a ‘mobile first’ solution for eCitations , saving agencies 50% of administrative work, resulting in more time in the community so officers can do what they do best. Agencies can share information and collaborate in near real-time, from any internet-connected device, making potentially lifesaving intelligence only a tap away. See why our customers are advocates of our technology at http://www.scenedoc.com .

