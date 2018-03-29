Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights for BlackPearl

CALGARY, Alberta, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BlackPearl Resources Inc. (“BlackPearl” or the “Company”) (TSX:PXX) (NASDAQ Stockholm:PXXS) reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

As a result of the exercise of stock options, as at March 29, 2018, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company is 336,557,573 common shares with voting rights.

For further information, please contact:

John Festival – President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: (403) 215-8313 Don Cook – Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (403) 215-8313 Robert Eriksson – Investor Relations Sweden

Tel.: +46 701-112615

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of BlackPearl Resources Inc. under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time on March 29, 2018.