Uproar PR Continues to Grow Sports Technology Division with Epoch Lacrosse

CHICAGO, IL and ORLANDO, FL–(Marketwired – Jun 2, 2017) – Uproar PR, an international, full-service public relations and social media firm, announces its selection as the agency of record for Epoch Lacrosse. A U.S. design and technology company that specializes in lacrosse, Epoch Lacrosse adds to Uproar PR’s roster of clients in the sports, consumer products and technology industries.

“Epoch Lacrosse has a reputation for putting high-performance gear into the hands of some of lacrosse’s top players, and we knew immediately that we would be able to create a campaign that touts the line’s engineering and durability,” said Catriona Harris, CEO at Uproar PR. “Their Dragonfly series is unmatched in the marketplace, and we’re extremely glad to be working with their dynamic team.”

The sports and consumer product divisions at Uproar continuously land top-tier coverage for clients through the development of creative media relations campaigns, strategic partnerships and thought leadership opportunities. Specializing in the intersection of athletics and technology, Uproar PR has executed award-winning campaigns for clients like HYPERICE, ShotTracker, Mio and SFIA, The Sports and Fitness Industry Association.

“Uproar came highly recommended to us through the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, who has seen amazing results since they began working with the agency,” said James Miceli, principal and co-founder of Epoch Lacrosse. “One look at all of the wins they have produced for their sports clients told us all that we needed to know about the influence that they have in this competitive industry. We’re thrilled to be able to leverage this relationship and take our company to the next level.”

About Uproar PR:

With offices in Orlando, Chicago and Toronto, Uproar PR is an award-winning, full-service agency that delivers top-tier results to drive sales and raise awareness for its clients. With service offerings in media relations, social media, thought-leadership and digital marketing, Uproar PR continually places its clients at the forefront of national and industry trends. The global PR firm works with a broad spectrum of technology, consumer and professional services clients. Devoted to quality work and a top-notch corporate culture, Uproar PR has been recognized on Entrepreneur’s list of Top Company Cultures, as a Gold Stevie Award Winner, one of Florida Trend’s Best Companies to Work For, ChicagoInno’s Top 100 Coolest Companies to Work for in Chicago, and a Platinum Hermes Creative Awards winner. For more information, visit www.uproarpr.com.

About Epoch Lacrosse

Epoch Lacrosse is a U.S. design and technology company committed to exclusively creating the highest-performing lacrosse equipment made and manufactured in the U.S. Through its innovation lab in Minneapolis, Epoch Lacrosse incorporates high-tech practices into its production including 3D printing and utilizing carbon fiber. In addition to Epoch Lacrosse’s use of technology, the design of their shafts is leading the lacrosse industry and are growing in popularity among players – including the Dragonfly 7, a light-weight shaft that is produced for players at the highest level. For more information, visit www.epochlacrosse.com.