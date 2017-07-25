Tuesday, July 25, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Upstart Backend Unifying Solution Kuzzle Selects Jacques Le Conte as New CEO

Upstart Backend Unifying Solution Kuzzle Selects Jacques Le Conte as New CEO

Upstart Backend Unifying Solution Kuzzle Selects Jacques Le Conte as New CEO

Recommended
Perfecto Appoints New CFO to Lead Company Through Next Phase of Profitable Growth
New JASK Trident Platform Dramatically Increases Operational Efficiency to Give Security Teams Crucial Response Speed and Agility