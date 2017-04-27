Upstream Works Named one of 50 Most Valuable Tech Companies

VAUGHAN, ON–(Marketwired – April 27, 2017) – Upstream Works Software, Ltd., a provider of Omnichannel Contact Centre solutions, announced today that it has been named one of 50 most valuable tech companies by Insights Success magazine for its innovation and redefinition of the customer experience.

Its flagship product, Upstream Works for Finesse (UWF), helps organisations of all sizes to quickly and effectively engage with customers across any channel. It provides a Single Agent Desktop and intuitive, unified management of all interactions. With enhanced visibility and deeper insights, agents can provide more personalised customer engagements and business leaders can make more informed decisions about their contact centre operations. With integration across systems, platforms and existing applications, organisations can maintain and extend the life and business value of their legacy investments.

“We’re very pleased that Upstream Works for Finesse has been recognised by Insights Success magazine,” said Rob McDougall, President and CEO of Upstream Works. “With a continued focus on digital customer experience innovation, the Upstream Works team continues to develop intuitive and adaptive solutions that empower agents and end-users to deliver seamless, personalised, consistent service across all communication channels.”

Insights Success Tech 50 is a special issue that identifies businesses that are succeeding and winning in a highly competitive industry: “When it comes to industrial growth, tech companies are on top of the charts. There are small start-ups turning into giants and giving tough competition to the big names of the industries. In our issue of Tech Companies, we reveal 50 tech mastermind companies of the industry who are setting the standards really high.” – insightssuccess.com

The issue includes an article about Upstream Works in which CEO Rob McDougall shares his insights on how the company is overcoming challenges in the industry and helping contact centres succeed in an evolving market with its leading-edge solutions. Read the article here: http://www.insightssuccess.com/upstream-works-redefining-the-customer-experience/

About Upstream Works Software

Upstream Works provides best-in-class Omnichannel Contact Centre software to increase customer engagement and agent success. We bring the customer journey together across all channels, interactions, applications and platforms with management simplicity and desktop elegance. For over 15 years, organisations around the globe and across industries have benefited from Upstream Works’ experience and expertise, gaining operational efficiency and transforming the connected customer experience. See UWF in action at www.upstreamworks.com

About Insights Success

Insights Success is the best business magazine in the world for enterprises, focused distinctively on emerging as well as leading, fast growing companies, their business styles, delivery of effective and collaborative solutions to strengthen market share. We discuss leaders’ viewpoints and ideas, the latest products, services, and more. Insights Success magazine reaches out to all ‘C’ Level professionals, VPs, Consultants, VCs, Managers, and HR professionals in various industries.