Upstream Works Ranked Number 278th Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 304% Percent Revenue Growth to Innovation and Teamwork

Woodbridge, ON, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Upstream Works Software today announced it ranked 278 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Upstream Works grew 304% during this period.

Upstream Works’ chief executive officer, Rob McDougall, credits innovation and a dedicated team with the company’s 304% revenue growth. He said, “This achievement is a result of ingenuity and commitment to offering tailored customer experience solutions that help businesses worldwide meet and exceed rising customer expectations.”

“Congratulations to the Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 500 winners on this impressive achievement,” said Sandra Shirai , vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. “These companies are innovators who have converted their disruptive ideas into products, services and experiences that can captivate new customers and drive remarkable growth.”

“Software, which accounts for nearly two of every three companies on the list, continues to produce some of the most exciting technologies of the 21st century, including innovations in artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and robotics,” said Mohana Dissanayake , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and Industry Leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “This year’s ranking demonstrates what is likely a national phenomenon, where many companies from all parts of America are transforming the way we do business by combining breakthrough research and development, entrepreneurship and rapid growth.”

About Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500™

Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2014 to 2017.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Upstream Works www.upstreamworks.com

Upstream Works provides best-in-class Omnichannel Contact Center software to increase agent success and customer engagement. We bring the customer journey together across all channels, interactions and applications with management simplicity and desktop elegance. For over 15 years, organizations around the world and across industries have benefited from Upstream Works’ experience and expertise, gaining operational efficiency and transforming the connected customer experience.

See UWF in action at www.upstreamworks.com or request a personal demo at demorequest@upstreamworks.com.

