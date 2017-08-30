Upstream Works Software Announces New Partnership with GDT

VAUGHAN, ON–(Marketwired – August 30, 2017) – Upstream Works Software, Ltd., a provider of Omnichannel Contact Center solutions, today announced a new partnership with GDT, to effectively deliver integrated customer experience solutions on the Cisco Collaboration platform. Together, they’re delivering innovative strategies and adaptive solutions that meet the growing demand for effective customer engagement solutions.

Upstream Works has a strong history of omnichannel innovation specializing in improving agent and customer engagements. Upstream Works for Finesse (UWF) provides a flexible, extensible solution that has been designed to simplify the increasingly complicated customer journey. With UWF, the Single Agent Desktop enables agents to easily access all customer interaction activity, history and context across all voice and digital channels for a more informed and personalized customer experience.

“We’re proud to be partnering with GDT. Together, we’ll help organizations transform agent and customer engagement and enable them to realize the value of the connected digital experience,” said Rob McDougall, President and CEO, Upstream Works. “This partnership enables us to help our clients meet the growing demand for customer service excellence — across all channels and with flexible solutions that leverage their existing investments and grow with their business.”

GDT and Upstream Works together have the contact center expertise and depth of operational experience to enhance performance, increase loyalty, and improve efficiencies and business outcomes across a range of industries.

“We are excited about the partnership with Upstream Works. Upstream Works enables GDT to drive differentiation in our growing Customer Experience and Customer Contact solutions practice. GDT has had tremendous success in our Customer Contact Center solutions business, delivering unique business outcomes to our Customer through integrated solutions,” said Vinod Muthuswamy, President, GDT.

Upstream Works helps organizations to improve the agent and customer experience, while improving operational efficiencies with a Single Agent Desktop connecting all channels, interactions and applications across the enterprise. Businesses gain flexibility and control with easy to use tools, full visibility, and consistent reporting across voice and all digital channels.

About Upstream Works Software, Ltd. www.upstreamworks.com

Upstream Works provides best-in-class Omnichannel Contact Center software to increase agent success and customer engagement. We bring the customer journey together across all channels, interactions and applications with management simplicity and desktop elegance. For over 15 years, organizations around the world and across industries have benefited from Upstream Works’ experience and expertise, gaining operational efficiency and transforming the connected customer experience.

See UWF in action at www.upstreamworks.com or request a personal demo at demorequest@upstreamworks.com

About GDT www.gdt.com

Founded in 1996, GDT is an award-winning, international multi-vendor IT solutions provider and Cisco Gold Partner. GDT specializes in the consulting, designing, deploying, and managing of advanced technology solutions for businesses, service providers, government, and healthcare. The GDT team of expert architects and engineers maintain the highest level certifications to translate the latest ideas and technologies into innovative solutions that realize the vision of business leaders.