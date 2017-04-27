Urban Communications Inc. Announces New Hosted Pbx Service for Commercial Customers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Urban Communications Inc. (TSX-V:UBN) one of the country’s first telecommunications companies to deliver Gigabit Internet service to the home, today announced the release of a new Hosted PBX phone service for commercial customers.

Highlights:

Hosted PBX is the first of a number of cloud based services to be offered that complement Urban’s existing network and Internet services and that increase ARPU

Urban’s Hosted PBX service moves business phone services into the cloud, reducing capex and operational complexity and providing strategic advantages such as establishing product uniformity across the network and ease of adding future innovations

The global Hosted PBX and VoIP phone services market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.5% to 2024 and reach $194B

At launch, Urban had acquired over 10 new business Hosted PBX and Internet customers, creating more than $10,000 in monthly recurring revenue

Hosted PBX service leveraging Urban’s fibre network enables companies to gain cloud based cost savings, full control and visibility of their telecom spending through detailed analytics, and exceptional usability from integrated mobile clients, auto attendants, voicemail transcription and even contact centre queues and reporting.

“Our Hosted PBX service has been well received by our customers and we are very happy with the results,” said Jon Paul Janze, VP of Product at Urban. “The addition of the Hosted PBX product allows us to better service our commercial and enterprise customers’ needs, complements our existing business and provides another source of monthly recurring revenue. We continue to focus on increasing monthly recurring revenue through multi-year contracts in the commercial and enterprise space.”

Hosted PBX from Urban has an industry beating pricing model starting at $16.95 per user per month for a basic package, and $35 per user per month, which includes a phone and unlimited Canada and U.S. long distance calling.

Urban’s carrier grade fibre optic network is the ultimate choice in high performance and reliable data network services for any business. With the most competitive pricing, the highest speeds and data transfer limits on Internet plans, guaranteed SLAs, and a legacy-free, congestion-free network architecture, our Internet, Ethernet, private and managed MPLS network services are the best performing services in our market.

For more information about Urbanfibre Gigabit Internet for business or residential customers, please visit www.urbanfibre.ca.

ABOUT URBAN COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Urban Communications Inc. (TSX-V:UBN) is a telecommunications company providing a full suite of Internet, voice, video and broadband application products over its 300 km. state-of-the-art carrier grade fibre optic network in Metro Vancouver and Victoria to commercial, residential and public sector customers. Urban has recently launched high-speed Internet service to residential and commercial subscribers on its network at 1,000 Mbps (1 Gbps).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: CONTACT INFO: John Farlinger, Chief Executive Officer Phone: (604) 763-7565 [email protected]