Urbanfund Corp. Announces Proposed Acquisition of Controlling Interest in a Downtown Kitchener Multi-Residential Rental Construction Site

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – March 13, 2017) - Mitchell Cohen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Urbanfund Corp. (TSX VENTURE:UFC) (“Urbanfund” or the “Company”), announced today that, a limited partnership in which it has a controlling interest, has executed a purchase agreement, completed its due diligence and waived all conditions regarding the acquisition of a multi-residential rental site located at 51, 55 and 59 Scott Street in in Kitchener, Ontario (the “Property”). The purchase price is $2,100,000 subject to customary adjustments and is scheduled to close in early April, 2017.

The 16,700 square foot site is strategically located on Scott Street immediately adjacent to the Company’s 17,000 square foot multi-residential rental site at the corner of Scott Street and Weber Street East (59-65 Weber Street West). The combined site is across the street from the new Region of Waterloo Consolidated Courthouse and 300 metres from the proposed Frederick Street LRT Station. Urbanfund proposes to amalgamate the two sites and construct purpose-built rental units.

“Urbanfund has now knitted together nearly half an acre of contiguous prime residential land in downtown Kitchener,” noted Mitchell Cohen. “It’s a great site to roll up our sleeves and plan something exciting.” Urbanfund will immediately begin discussions regarding appropriate development for the combined site.

Pursuant to a limited partnership agreement through which Urbanfund holds its controlling interest in the Property, Urbanfund’s initial capital contribution will be approximately $1,914,000 representing approximately 87% of the total initial equity capital contributed. It is anticipated that a 1st Mortgage Loan, at market rates, will be secured prior to or shortly after closing. Prior to any construction, it is anticipated that the limited partnership will secure appropriate construction financing. Details of any financing will be made public once the funding is secured.

To the extent that additional capital contributions are required, each limited partner’s contribution shall be determined by multiplying each limited partner’s proportionate share by the total additional capital required. If any limited partner does not contribute its share of additional capital, the general partner, or any limited partners who are prepared to do so, may advance such amount to the limited partnership on behalf of the non-contributing partner, and such advance shall be treated as an interest-bearing limited recourse loan from the contributing partner(s) to the non-contributing partner(s), which shall be repayable out of the first cash available for distribution otherwise payable to the non-contributing partner(s).

Following redevelopment of the Property, any cash available for distribution shall be paid or distributed by the limited partnership (i) first, to Urbanfund until it has received its initial capital contribution amount, plus an amount required to achieve an annualized internal rate of return equal to 6% thereon; (ii) second, to one of the other limited partners (the “second limited partner”) until it has received its initial capital contribution amount, plus an amount required to achieve an annualized internal rate of return equal to 6% thereon; and (iii) thereafter, 64.99% to Urbanfund, 10% to the second limited partner, subject to meeting certain conditions precedent, 25% to the other limited partner (the “third limited partner”), and 0.01% to the general partner.

Urbanfund currently holds an 82.5% voting interest in the limited partnership. Such voting interest is subject to a carried interest held by the third limited partner, which is contingent upon satisfaction of certain conditions. If such conditions are met, Urbanfund’s voting interest shall be reduced to 65%.

ABOUT URBANFUND CORP.

Urbanfund Corp. is a Toronto-based real estate development and operating company. Urbanfund’s focus is to identify, evaluate and invest in real estate or real estate related projects. The Company’s assets are located in Belleville, Kitchener, London and Toronto, Ontario, Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec. The Company’s strategy going forward remains committed to seek accretive real estate or real estate-related opportunities.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, which reflect Management’s expectations regarding the Company’s growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Statements about the Company’s proposed acquisition of the Property and the financing and redevelopment thereof constitute forward-looking statements. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect Management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic and market segment conditions, interest rates, costs outside of the Company’s control such as real estate taxes and utilities, the ability of tenants to satisfy their contractual rent obligations and any unforeseen repair, maintenance or replacement of the Company’s assets. More detailed assessment of the risks that could cause actual results to materially differ than current expectations is contained in the “Risks and Uncertainties” section of the Company’s most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR.

