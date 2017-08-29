Urbanfund Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended June 30, 2017

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mitchell Cohen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Urbanfund Corp. (TSX-V:UFC) (the “Company”), confirmed today that the Company filed its financial statements for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2017 (the “Financial Statements”).

RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS

For the three month period ended June 30, 2017, the Company reported rental revenue of $1,406,358 compared to revenue $1,241,055 for the corresponding period in June 30, 2016. Net rental income increased from $527,430 in the three month period ended June 30, 2016 to $677,196 in the corresponding three month period ended June 30, 2017. The increase in rental revenue and net rental income is primarily due to the recognition of revenue in 2017 from the Company’s Edvac Drive, Brampton industrial redevelopment project following its acquisition on December 15, 2016. The Quebec Properties operations continue to perform as expected and lease-ups and redevelopment in the Company’s Kitchener income and development properties are progressing, respectively.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Funds from operations for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 were as follows:

Selected Interim Consolidated Information Three month

period ended

June 30, 2017 Three month

period ended

June 30, 2016 Six month

period ended

June 30, 2017 Six month

period ended

June 30, 2016 Income before income taxes $2,071,344 $2,016,509 $ 2,462,823 $2,245,387 Adjust for: Fair value adjustment on marketable securities ($48,620 ) ($25,058 ) ($73,617 ) ($28,334 ) Interest and dividend income ($52,885 ) ($15,694 ) ($67,939 ) ($25,262 ) Realized loss on foreign currency translation - $94,700 - $94,700 Unrealized gain/Loss on foreign currency translation $1,355 ($87,054 ) $1,776 $3,366 Fair value adjustment on investment properties $56,055 ($1,762,926 ) $80,534 ($1,756,661 ) Funds from Operations (FFO) $2,027,249

$220,477 $2,403,577

$533,196

See “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” below.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As of June 30, 2017, the Company had cash and cash equivalents in the amount of $8,618,371 and marketable securities of $408,408 (June 30, 2016 – $6,254,925 and $350,812, respectively).

As at June 30, 2017, the Company had mortgages payable in the amount of $29,165,620. The current portion of the mortgages payable includes $4,989,548 representing mortgages payable for the Company’s Belleville property and London Property, maturing in July 2018 and $2,648,048 representing the Company’s portion of the Quebec Headway portfolio vendor take-back mortgage, which matures in May 2018.

In August 2017, the Company commenced discussions to renegotiate a 5-year extension to the mortgage payable for its Belleville property. The intended use of funds from this mortgage refinancing is for the proposed acquisition of the Highfield Park portfolio, the details of which were more particularly set forth in the Company’s August 28, 2017 press release.

ASSETS

As at June 30, 2017, total assets were $68,709,616 compared to total assets of $66,778,547 at March 31, 2017.

DIVIDEND AND DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN

The Company confirmed on June 17, 2015 that it had adopted a dividend policy (the “Dividend Policy”), a dividend reinvestment plan for holders of common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”) and a dividend reinvestment plan for the holder of Series A, first preferred shares (the “Preferred Shares”) in the capital of the Company (collectively, the “DRIP”).

Pursuant to the Dividend Policy, the Company intends to pay an annual aggregate dividend of $0.01 per Common Share and $0.01 per Preferred Share, payable quarterly in the amount of $0.0025 per Common Share and Preferred Share. The record date for dividends is anticipated to be set as the last business day of March, June, September and December in each year and the payment date in each case is anticipated to be approximately two weeks from the record date.

The DRIP is a voluntary program permitting holders of Common Shares and Preferred Shares to automatically, and without charge, reinvest dividends to acquire additional Common Shares at a specified discount to the volume-weighted average market price calculated as of the date of the dividend payment. The Company has reserved an aggregate of 2,000,000 Common Shares for the issuance to participants enrolled in the DRIP. During the three month period June 30, 2017, the Company issued 118,677 common shares for an aggregate issue price of $52,573 to shareholders participating in the DRIP.

During 2017, the Company made dividend payments on each of: (i) January 15, 2017 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2016; (ii) April 15, 2017 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2017; and (iii) July 17, 2017 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2017.

The declaration and payment of future dividends and the quantum of any such dividends will be subject to the Company’s Board of Directors’ determination, in its discretion, taking into account, among other things, business performance, financial condition, growth plans and expected capital requirements, statutory solvency tests, as well as any contractual restrictions on such dividends, including any agreements entered into with lenders to the Corporation or its subsidiaries. There can be no assurance that dividends will be paid at the intended rate or at any rate in the future.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

On July 13, 2017, the private company debtor repaid in full the previously drawn operating loan of $500,000 plus $12,366 of interest income.

On August 1, 2017, the Company commenced proceedings to place one of its limited partners and development and construction manager (the “Partner”) for the Company’s Kitchener investment properties and properties under development into default under the applicable partnership agreements. The Partner’s units in each of the partnerships have been purchased for cancellation and the general partner of each partnership will complete any outstanding construction. The Company will continue operating and redeveloping its Kitchener properties as planned.

On August 8, 2017, the Company entered into a binding agreement with Westdale Construction Co. Limited (“Westdale”) to purchase a 20% interest the 1,354-unit Highfield Park multi-family residential portfolio located in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia (the “Highfield Park Portfolio”). A newly-incorporated corporation, Highfield Park Residential Inc., will purchase the portfolio with the Company being a 20% shareholder and Westdale retaining the remaining 80% interest. The portfolio is located in Highfield Park, which is a cluster of 20 buildings on a 37 acre parcel of land. Closing is expected to take place in October 2017 and Urbanfund’s proportionate share of the purchase price will be funded by a new 10-year mortgage and existing cash on-hand. The property will be managed by Westdale.

ABOUT URBANFUND

Urbanfund Corp. is a Toronto-based real estate development and operating company. Urbanfund Corp. is a TSX Venture exchange listed real estate company based in Toronto. The Company’s common shares trade under the symbol UFC on the TSX Venture Exchange. Urbanfund’s focus is to identify, evaluate and invest in real estate or real estate related projects. The Company’s assets are located in Toronto, Brampton, Belleville, Kitchener and London, Ontario and in Montreal and Quebec City, Quebec. The Company’s strategy going forward remains committed to seek accretive real estate or real estate-related opportunities.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

Funds from operations (“FFO”) is a non-IFRS measure and should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. However, FFO is an operating performance measure, which is widely used by the real estate industry and the Company has calculated FFO in accordance with the recommendations of the Real Property Association of Canada (“REALpac”).

FFO, or any other non-IFRS performance measure, is not intended to represent operating profits for the period or from a property. Furthermore, it should not be viewed as an alternative to net income, cash flow from operating activities or similar measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

FFO is a widely accepted supplemental measure of financial performance for real estate entities; however, it does not represent amounts available for capital programs, debt service obligations, commitments or uncertainties. FFO should not be interpreted as an indicator of cash generated from operating activities and is not indicative of cash available to fund operating expenditures, or for the payment of cash distributions. FFO is simply one measure of operating performance.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, which reflect Management’s expectations regarding the Company’s growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and future dividend payments. Statements about the Company’s future plans and intentions, results, levels of activity, cash flow from operations, performance, goals or achievements, proposed dividends, and the Company’s proposed acquisition of the Highfield Park Portfolio in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, related mortgage financing and the closing thereof or other future events constitute forward-looking statements. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect Management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic and market segment conditions, interest rates, costs outside of the Company’s control such as real estate taxes and utilities, the ability of tenants to satisfy their contractual rent obligations and any unforeseen repair, maintenance or replacement of the Company’s assets. More detailed assessment of the risks that could cause actual results to materially differ than current expectations is contained in the “Risks and Uncertainties” section of the Company’s most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis dated the date hereof.

