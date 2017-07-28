URZ Energy Initiates Review of Shirley Basin Project

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – July 28, 2017) – URZ Energy Corp. (TSX VENTURE: URZ) (“URZ” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company is initiating a technical and historic review of its wholly-owned Shirley Basin uranium project in Carbon County, Wyoming. The project consists of 3,290 acres, including 126 mining claims and 2 state mineral leases. The project claims sit proximal to both Ur-Energy Inc. and Cameco Corporation’s respective Shirley Basin projects, both of which contain previously published NI 43-101 uranium resources.

“Considerable historic work has been undertaken by previous owners of our Shirley Basin project. Though no 43-101 compliant resource exists on our ground at this time, we are commencing a review of past activity to determine our next steps with regards to exploration and resource development on the project,” commented CEO Glenn Catchpole. “We are encouraged by our knowledge of the sandstone-hosted roll front mineralization in the area and by the long history of uranium production in the Shirley Basin, which included the first successful commercial application of uranium in-situ leach mining in the United States.”

URZ is also pleased to announce that it has established a corporate office in Casper, Wyoming, which will serve as the headquarters for an ambitious growth strategy. In addition to planning the technical activities on the Company’s wholly owned Gas Hills and Juniper Ridge resource projects in Wyoming, the Casper office will lead URZ’s assessment of acquisition opportunities in the region.

About URZ Energy Corp. – URZ is a uranium exploration and development company that is primarily engaged in the evaluation, acquisition and development of prospective ISR uranium properties in the United States. The Company is led by an experienced management team including Glenn Catchpole as CEO. Mr. Catchpole is a licensed engineer with 39 years of uranium experience, including extensive work with Cameco Corporation on its Inkai Project in Kazakhstan. Additionally, Mr. Catchpole was the former CEO of Uranerz Energy Corporation (“Uranerz”) prior to its US$175 million acquisition by Energy Fuels Inc. in 2015. During his tenure, Uranerz successfully explored, permitted, built, and operated its Nichols Ranch ISR uranium project in Wyoming.

The Company owns the Gas Hills, Juniper Ridge, and Shirley Basin properties in Wyoming as well as properties in Utah and Colorado. URZ’s shares trade under the symbol URZ on the TSX-V.

