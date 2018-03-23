US Cobalt Drills More High Grade Cobalt and Continues to Extend Mineralization

Hole IC17–28 drills 40.2 feet (12.3 meters) grading 0.37% CoEq (0.14%Co+2.46%Cu)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — US Cobalt Inc. (the “Company“) (TSXV:USCO) (Frankfurt:26X) (OTCQB:USCFF) announces analytical results from a further four surface core holes drilled during 2017 at the Iron Creek project (the “Property“) in Idaho, USA. All four core holes encountered sulfide mineralization with significant cobalt values. All widths or thicknesses reported here are true thickness based on 3-D modeling.

One hole reported here (IC17-28) is located west of the historical estimates, and is the western-most hole drilled during the 2017 drill campaign completed by the Company. This hole will assist in the guidance of exploration drilling currently underway from underground in Adit Number Two, which is targeting mineralization to the west of the 2017 targets. The remaining three holes reported here continue to fill in areas targeted during the 2017 campaign.

High grade intervals from the current four holes include:

The objective of the 40-hole, 35,000 foot (approximately 10,700 meter) 2017 drilling campaign is to confirm the historical estimates of cobalt mineralization (see Company news release – September 7, 2016). The Iron Creek Property covers a west-northwest striking, steeply northerly dipping mineralized zone which contains cobalt and copper mineralization in sulfides. The 2017 surface drilling campaign is complete and analysis of the samples continues. In anticipation of completing a resource estimate during 2018, the Company has started collecting samples for density testing, mineralogical investigations, and will soon initiate metallurgical testing.

Sr. Vice President, Exploration, Brian Kirwin commented: “The 2017 drill results continue to expand the potential of the Iron Creek project and demonstrate the continuity of cobalt mineralization within the area targeted by the 2017 drill campaign. The underground drill program is currently exploring beyond the historical estimates to the West. We are excited to continue the rapid exploration and then development of Iron Creek. Seven drill holes from these same targets have results pending and will be announced soon.”

A summary of the intercepts from the current drill holes are [CoEq = Cobalt Equivalent; calculated as copper/10.58=CoEq, January 4, 2018]:

Hole ID From

feet To

feet Drilled

Length

feet True

Width

feet True

Width

meters Cobalt

% Copper

% CoEQ

% IC17-28 Western

extent -

exploration Interval 206.7 247.2 40.5 40.2 12.3 0.14 2.46 0.37 including 206.7 213 6.3 6.3 1.9 0.33 3.97 0.71 and Including 227 231.8 4.8 4.8 1.5 0.20 3.68 0.55 Interval 408.7 477.2 68.5 68.2 20.8 0.16 0.18 0.18 including 430.1 436.5 6.4 6.4 2.0 0.19 0.56 0.24 and Including 450.7 468.1 17.4 17.3 5.3 0.33 0.06 0.34 which includes 453 462.3 9.3 9.3 2.8 0.43 0.10 0.44 Interval 585 621.5 36.5 36.4 11.1 0.12 0.06 0.13 including 614.6 621.5 6.9 6.9 2.1 0.28 0.28 0.31 IC17-32 Near

Western

extent Interval 160 316.3 156.3 58.1 17.7 0.14 0.12 0.15 including 163.6 169.4 5.8 2.2 0.7 0.32 0.14 0.33 and including 280 316.3 36.3 14.1 4.3 0.32 0.05 0.32 which includes 293.2 297.2 4.0 1.5 0.5 0.86 0.06 0.87 and includes 303.6 305.6 2.0 0.8 0.2 0.99 0.09 1.00 and includes 306.6 309.7 3.1 1.3 0.4 0.48 0.07 0.48 Interval 372.7 379.5 6.8 2.7 0.8 0.14 0.03 0.14 Interval 937 974.5 37.5 17.0 5.2 0.14 2.88 0.41 including 955.5 974.5 19.0 8.7 2.7 0.17 4.89 0.63 Interval 1037.4 1076 38.6 17.5 5.3 0.01 1.04 0.11 IC17-33

Main

Historic

Estimate

Target Interval 99.2 336.7 237.5 77.5 23.6 0.15 0.00 0.15 including 99.2 114 14.8 5.0 1.5 0.37 0.03 0.37 which includes 107.6 114 6.4 2.2 0.7 0.54 0.03 0.54 and including 177.5 193 15.5 5.2 1.6 0.25 0.00 0.25 and including 258.8 264.8 6.0 1.9 0.6 0.28 0.00 0.28 and including 288.4 304.4 16.0 5.1 1.6 0.38 0.00 0.38 Interval 639.6 744.2 104.6 30.7 9.4 0.20 0.00 0.20 including 639.6 658 18.4 4.6 1.4 0.48 0.00 0.48 which includes 639.6 648 8.4 2.1 0.6 0.66 0.00 0.66 Interval 864 877.2 13.2 4.6 1.4 0.13 0.00 0.13 Interval 906.6 933 26.4 9.4 2.9 0.18 0.01 0.18 including 924.6 929.2 4.6 1.7 0.5 0.51 0.05 0.51 Interval 976.6 988.8 12.2 4.4 1.3 0.13 0.00 0.13 IC17-34 Near

Western

extent Interval 233 282 49.0 18.7 5.7 0.13 0.20 0.15 including 249.5 262.3 12.8 4.9 1.5 0.25 0.16 0.27 Interval 364.5 436 71.5 29.7 9.1 0.28 0.07 0.29 including 367.3 377.5 10.2 3.9 1.2 1.07 0.14 1.08 and including 426 431 5.0 2.3 0.7 0.78 0.25 0.80 Interval 780 822.6 42.6 20.9 6.4 0.23 0.50 0.28 including 800 810.8 10.8 5.3 1.6 0.43 1.00 0.52

As previously announced, The Project is leased from Chester Mining Company subject to the Company’s buy-out rights.

As previously announced, historic tonnage and grade estimates indicate that the Property contains 1,279,000 tons grading 0.59% cobalt – please refer to the Company’s news release dated September 7, 2016. Due to the age of the geological work done to establish current anticipated tonnage, the Company is treating these tonnage and grade estimates as historical estimates. The historical estimates do not use categories that conform to current CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves as outlined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101“) and have not been redefined to conform to current CIM Definition Standards. They were prepared in the 1980s prior to the adoption and implementation of NI 43-101. The historical estimates are contained within a report entitled “Iron Creek Prospect, Lemhi County, Idaho (#0483) Progress Report” by Terry A Webster and Thomas K Stump for Noranda Exploration, Inc., July 1980, which does not detail cut-off grades and metal prices used to estimate the historical mineralization and used a tonnage factor of 11 cubic feet per ton. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources. More work, including, but not limited to, drilling, will be required to confirm the estimates to current CIM Definition Standards. Investors are cautioned that the historical estimates do not mean or imply that economic deposits exist on the Property. Other than as provided for in this press release, the Company has not undertaken any independent investigation of the historical estimates or other information contained in this press release nor has it independently analyzed the results of the previous exploration work in order to verify the accuracy of the information. The Company believes that the historical estimates and other information contained in this press release are relevant to continuing exploration on the Property because they identify significant mineralization that will be the target of the Company’s exploration program.

The drill samples and underground channel samples are collected by Company personnel or contractors working for the Company at the drill or portal. All of the Company’s facilities are kept secure. The core is transported to the Company’s core processing facility in Challis operated by Earl Waite and Sons Mining Contractors who are contracted by the Company. There the core is logged, cut and sampled and subsequently delivered to the laboratory. All facilities are secure.

All core is logged for recovery and other geotechnical features, prior to being sawed lengthwise in half by the Company’s contractors. Individual core samples are selected on a geological basis to characterize mineralization. The core is geologically logged and half core is stored on site as reference samples in a secure facility. The samples are bagged, labeled and tied at the core processing facility by the Company’s contractors. Geologic information is recorded on standardized sample description forms which included color, rock type, alteration, mineral species and abundance. Samples are stored in a secure facility at the core processing site until delivered to the laboratory. Blanks, duplicates and standards are inserted at the core processing site as part of the QA/QC program. The drill samples were loaded directly from the core processing facility the truck of a shipping company and driven directly to the laboratory where the lab took custody directly from a Company employee. The sampling was overseen by Brian Kirwin, Senior Vice President Exploration for the Company.

American Assay Laboratories (AAL) in Sparks, Nevada conducted the analyses of the drill core samples, and analyzed the Company’s QA/QC samples at the same time, and the Company plans to utilize the services of AAL for the core samples. AAL is ISO / IEC 17025 certified and has successfully completed Canadian proficiency testing (CCRMP). Over 15% of the samples analyzed are control samples consisting of checks, blanks, and duplicates inserted by the Company – this is in addition to the control samples inserted by the lab. Correlation of the standards with expected values were excellent. At the AAL laboratory, the drill core samples were dried, weighed crushed to 85 % passing -6 mesh, roll crushed to 85% passing -10 mesh, split 250 gram pulps, then pulverized in a closed bowl ring pulverizer to 95 % passing -150 mesh, then analyzed by a 5 acid digestion for ICP analysis.

Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo., of Clark Exploration Consulting, is the “qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical content in this press release.

