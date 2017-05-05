US Ecology, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOISE, ID–(Marketwired – May 05, 2017) – US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOL) (“the Company”) today announced that management is scheduled to present at several upcoming investor conferences and events in May and June 2017.

May Conferences

On Monday, May 8, 2017, management will be attending the Waste 360 Expo Summit at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA. US Ecology’s presentation is scheduled for 10:10 a.m. Central Time (11:10 a.m. Eastern Time).

On Wednesday, May 10, 2017, management will be presenting at the Wells Fargo Industrial and Construction Conference held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. US Ecology’s presentation is scheduled for 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

On Thursday, May 18, 2017, management will be at the Houlihan Lokey 12th Annual Global Industrials Conference held at the Hilton Midtown New York.

June Conferences

On Thursday, June 1, 2017, management is scheduled to present at the 2017 KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrial, Automotive & Transportation Conference at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.

On Thursday, June 15, 2017, management is scheduled to present at the Stifel 2017 Industrials Conference held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Final schedules and links to available webcasts and presentations will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://investors.usecology.com/events-and-presentations.aspx.

About US Ecology, Inc.

US Ecology, Inc. is a leading North American provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Company addresses the complex waste management needs of its customers, offering treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, as well as a wide range of complementary field and industrial services. US Ecology’s focus on safety, environmental compliance, and best-in-class customer service enables us to effectively meet the needs of our customers and to build long-lasting relationships. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the Company has been protecting the environment since 1952. For more information, visit www.usecology.com.