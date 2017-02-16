US Financial 15 Split Corp.: Preferred Dividend Declared

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Feb. 16, 2017) – US Financial 15 Split Corp (“US Financial 15″) declares its monthly distribution of $0.03671 for each Preferred share, or 5.25% annually based on the previous month end net asset value. Distributions are payable March 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at February 28, 2017.

US Financial 15 invests in a portfolio consisting of 15 U.S. financial services companies as follows: American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Citigroup, CME Group Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, The Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services group Inc., Regions Financial Corp., State Street Corp., SunTrust Banks, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo.