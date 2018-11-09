USA Election Results Positive for Redfund Clients

CBJ Newsmakers

Medical Cannabis Milestones Advance﻿

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Redfund Capital Corp (CSE: LOAN) (Frankfurt: O3X4) (OTC: PNNRF) (Redfund or the “Company”) reflects on the positive impacts on the Company of the United States election results.

Redfund Capital is focused on funding Medical Cannabis, THC-free CBD and HEMP related companies. The Company considers the recent USA increase in individual states approving the prescription of medical cannabis to patients a major milestone for the industry and in turn, for Redfunds portfolio of clients who lead the global cannabis health initiative. Redfund looks forward to medical practitioners having the ability to prescribe once taboo cannabis medicines in more jurisdictions, thus bringing attention to medically beneficial usages.

The USA midterm elections passed medical cannabis ballot proposals in two states this week, including legalized recreational pot in Michigan. Voters in the states of Utah and Missouri decided patients should have access to medical marijuana and joined many other American states with the adoption of comprehensive medical marijuana programs, making it 33 states plus the territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands and the District of Columbia with some level of ability to prescribe cannabis for specific conditions.

Novel cannabis delivery systems like the disruptive cannabis infusion technology of Biolog Inc. will gain large traction throughout the USA; Biolog Inc. funded by Redfund and press released by the Company September 26th, 2018. Products like that of RxMM Health Care’s Alzheimer’s Defense, a proprietary, CBD-infused all-natural nutraceutical product will increase sales across the country with more exposure in the medical communities; RxMM funded and press released by the Company October 9th, 2018.

An ever-increasing number of patients worldwide are using cannabis for therapeutic reasons. On November 1st the UK proclaimed acceptance of medical cannabis prescribed by neurologists and specialized physicians who joined the global community by pushing medical marijuana forward into the European mainstream. By example, Redfund portfolio client Mary’s Wellness teas, a product which Redfund will assist in creating a brand new presence in the UK as a medicinal option, is a fine example of our continuing drive to expand the portfolio. Mary’s Wellness teas was funded and press released on October 22nd, 2018.

“The Company’s vision is to help our portfolio companies expand their sales beyond country borders. We believe the midterm elections are a positive sign to all of us that the United States will mainstream medical cannabis in the very near future and we look forward to expanding into markets supporting these initiatives,” stated Meris Kott, CEO.

Redfund intends to provide debt and equity funding in the mid-to-late stages of a target company’s development or in technologies that are developed and validated by revenues. The present focus of the merchant bank is on medical cannabis, hemp and CBD-related and healthcare-related companies.

