USEI Announces that its Cannabis Second Grow Crop Has Started in California and the Company’s Focus is Legal California Cannabis

SANTA CLARITA, CA–(Marketwired – Sep 19, 2017) – USEI CANNABIS Initiatives CORP, a wholly owned subsidiary of US ENERGY INITIATIVES CORPORATION, INC. (OTC PINK: USEI) is a California based company and is pleased to announce that it has begun growing cannabis in Southern California. This is one of the Company’s 2017 goals that it hoped to accomplish… that is now a reality. On January 1, 2018, California (the largest black market for cannabis in the world) becomes the largest legal cannabis market in the world… with an estimated market of $6.8 billion dollars; and USEI and its management will be seeking to procure multiple licenses for this marketplace.

According to Anthony Miller, CEO, “As I have previously mentioned, we have officially started growing cannabis along with our strategic partners in order to get a jumpstart on the new legal cannabis market in California (now into our second crop). When Washington State became legal, new growers produced over 5,000 pounds of bad weed because of their inexperience. Our goal has been to learn lessons from the best of the best growers so that we can ensure our success… and that is what we are doing. California has levelled the playing ground and over 800 current growers and 1400 dispensary owners will have to get in the same line as USEI to get licensed. Growing cannabis is one of the licenses that we will be seeking, along with dispensary and non-volatile manufacturing.

“In 2018, California will be issuing licenses to growers for recreational cannabis growing and it’s our goal to be ready for that opportunity. I have provided some beautiful images and VIDEO of this project… and they can be found on our website at http://www.useicannabis.com/web/ as well as our Facebook page. Note: California will be issuing 20 different licenses for this new industry… and we have been actively leveraging our relationships, partners, investors and friends so that the company will have an opportunity to capitalize on this new industry. We, like all Californians, are waiting for the new rules and we feel confident that USEI will grab its piece of this ‘Gold Rush.’

“Alongside of this growing venture, the Company is actively working behind the scenes to be manufacturing cannabis products in 2018, and we will disclose that plan at a later date….We are quite excited about our future and we hope to provide investors with more updates soon,” commented Miller.

About U.S. Energy Initiatives: U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation (OTC PINK: USEI) is a diverse energy firm. USEI, and its wholly owned subsidiary, USEI Cannabis, business’ center on hemp to energy, everything cannabis related and developing products and services for the marketplace. Our Ultimate Cure & Real McCoy Genuine Products: we market vapor pens and accessories, topical ointments, cannabis oils and tinctures all under these same names. Our goal here is to become an environmentally responsible firm, marketing our products to our audience to produce significant revenue and add value for our shareholders. We have very ambitious goals and objectives for USEI Cannabis and we believe that we will have a very long presence in Washington, Oregon, California and wherever cannabis is legal. Our objective is to create a foundation that will be instrumental in our continued efforts to capture our market-share and create viable products that meet our goals and objectives for these markets. For more information regarding our strategies it can be found on the company’s website @ www.useicannabis.com/web/.

