Userful Accelerates Channel Focus through Launch of Visual Network Platform Architecture, Creating New, Expanded Opportunities for Partners

Strategic Alliances Veteran Kevin Dillon Named to Lead Global Channel Program

CALGARY, Alberta and SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Userful Corporation , developer of the new v isual networking platform architecture launched last week, announced today that it has expanded its channel program to take advantage of the opportunity with enterprise customers to provide innovative visual communications solutions, which can improve operating efficiency up to 80 percent and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) up to 40 percent. A cornerstone of this initiative is the naming of Kevin Dillon as Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances to lead the channel program.

The visual networking platform architecture powers all visual communication needs of an organization, ranging from meeting rooms to digital signage, control rooms and more. It meets the central management needs of corporate AV/IT departments as they integrate diverse and complex AV applications over traditional IP networks. As a result, Userful channel partners now have a single software platform to help their customers manage all their visual assets, no matter the number or type of displays. They no longer need to manage multiple complex hardware-based point applications to meet customer requirements.

“Userful is committed to working with and supporting channel partners to grow their business by deploying new, mission-critical, video-based solutions to meet customers’ needs,” said John Marshall, Userful’s Chief Executive Officer. “Partners can pivot to provide multi-location, multi-department, multi-million dollar deals across their enterprise customers, growing the services they offer around Userful’s software, cloud and app solutions.“

New Incentives and Support

In addition to launching the new visual networking platform architecture and products, Userful has announced a new pricing structure to amplify its channel commitment, making Userful solutions a price leader in the industry. In addition, Userful has launched a world-class partner portal (PRM) to support training, communications, and deal registration to accelerate time to revenue for Userful channel partners.

“Userful provides a high-quality product for visual display deployments, as well as best-in-industry support. We are excited about the new visual networking platform architecture and look forward to participating in the updated channel program,” says David Allen, Corporate Vice President of Ford Audio-Video. “Userful’s team has been flexible, easy to work with and has provided value beyond the product itself.”

Dillon Brings 20+ Years’ Experience

Kevin Dillon will lead Userful’s channel initiatives globally and brings more than 20 years sales management to the company, based on best practices gained through positions at Sun Microsystems and Apple. In addition to these organizations, Kevin led channel activities for multiple startup companies, helping them mature and partner with world-class channel partners. During his startup tenure, Dillon onboarded large, global systems integrators including Presidio, Worldwide Technology and Cisco.

“Userful’s visual networking platform is the disruptive architecture the AV industry has been waiting for. I look forward to recruiting and supporting new integrators interested in helping their customers migrate to an AV-over-IP solution where bundling partner services with Userful software provides a best in class end to end platform to manage all an enterprise’s visual assets. We are putting together the right strategy and tools to support our channel partners,” said Dillon.

Userful will provide private demonstrations by appointment at two upcoming trade shows, Integrated Systems Europe ( ISE ), February 5-8, 2019, RAI Amsterdam and Digital Signage Expo ( DSE ), March 26-29, 2019, Las Vegas Convention Center. To set up a personalized demo at their booth, please click here .

To learn more, schedule a demonstration, or find a reseller in your area, please visit: www.userful.com and https://www.userful.com/become-a-userful-partner .

About Userful Corporation

Userful has developed a unique approach for visual communications, the visual networking platform. The architecture allows organizations in all industries, ranging from telecommunications to transportation, to take maximum advantage of video and other visual displays to improve operating performance and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO). Products that make up the visual networking platform includes software, a cloud platform and apps that enable AV/IT teams to make visual content of any type available on a virtually unlimited number of screens. Organizations in more than 100 countries have deployed Userful solutions to date.

