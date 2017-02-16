USHCC Statement on Labor Secretary Nominee R. Alexander Acosta

WASHINGTON, DC–(Marketwired – February 16, 2017) – The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) commends Alexander Acosta on his nomination as Secretary of Labor. Having served in three presidentially-appointed and Senate confirmed positions; Acosta holds a long track record of public service and dedication to the American people.

“R. Alexander Acosta is an outstanding choice for this cabinet position,” said Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHCC. “His record reflects a skill set and expertise both in the private and public sector which will serve the administration and the nation greatly. We are thrilled to work with Acosta on a host of economic and labor issues which directly affect our members and the Hispanic community as a whole. When Gov. Purdue was nominated for Secretary of Agriculture, I said we will continue to advocate for diversity within the administration, including if and when a cabinet position becomes available during President Trump’s time in office. Our ongoing dialogue with the administration has proven effective.”

The USHCC applauds President Trump’s nomination of R. Alexander Acosta for Secretary of Labor, not because the nominee is of Hispanic descent, but because he is highly qualified and the best-suited choice for this significant cabinet post.

About the USHCC

The USHCC actively promotes the economic growth, development and interests of more than 4.2 million Hispanic-owned businesses that, combined, contribute over $668 billion to the American economy every year. It also advocates on behalf of 260 major American corporations and serves as the umbrella organization for more than 200 local chambers and business associations nationwide. For more information, visit ushcc.com. Follow the USHCC on Twitter @USHCC.