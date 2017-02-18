USO and NBA Bring 2017 All-Star Game Experience to U.S. Service Members in the Middle East

ARLINGTON, VA–(Marketwired – February 18, 2017) –

WHAT:

Hoops for Troops USO Tour

WHO:

Fourteen-year NBA veteran Caron Butler

NBA referee and critically acclaimed author Bob Delaney

NBA legend and Olympic Gold Medalist Sam Perkins

Ten-year WNBA veteran and Washington Mystics point guard Ivory Latta

WHEN:

Winter 2017

WHERE:

Middle East

Note: For security reasons, the locations and tour dates cannot be released at this time.

WHY:

Just two days before NBA’s most star-studded event of the year — the 66th Annual NBA All-Star Game — the USO and the NBA are joining forces and bringing the fun and excitement from the New Orleans game to U.S. troops stationed in the Middle East as part of a USO entertainment tour. Designed to support and raise awareness of the USO’s Force Behind the Forces — a brand awareness campaign that encourages Americans to demonstrate their appreciation and support for those who serve — the Hoops for Troops USO tour spans one week and features basketball greats Caron Butler, Sam Perkins, Bob Delaney and Ivory Latta. The trip marks the third USO tour for Perkins and first for Butler, Delaney and Latta. **To obtain approved USO photos click here.

Complete with a first-ever Hoops for Troops USO basketball tournament, played by servicemen and women stationed in the Middle East wearing authentic NBA All-Star apparel, the tour will include 3-point contests, dunk challenges, unit visits, a Hoops for Troops USO Town Hall and an All Star-Themed USO Viewing Party. The viewing party will be featured live in-arena and during the 66th NBA All-Star game broadcast on TNT Sunday, Feb. 19th– to help connect service members to family and friends back home.

The NBA has a long-standing history of working with the military as part of the Hoops for Troops program and its ongoing work with the USO. Over the years, countless members of the NBA family have participated in USO tours. Among them are Ray Allen, Karl Malone, Derrick Rose, Tyreke Evans, Al Horford, Joe Johnson, D.J. Augustin, Brook and Robin Lopez, JaVale McGee and Mike Miller, among many others.

QUOTES:

Attributed to Bob Delaney:

“Sports are really important to the military because it’s a way to stay connected to back home. Whether you are playing in a game, tracking the score of your favorite team or simply watching the highlights on television — sports has a way of bringing people together. What the NBA and the USO are doing to help those serving on the frontlines is really commendable, and I am honored to be a part such a special trip.”

Attributed to Sam Jenkins:

“USO tours and NBA initiatives like this are so important to our men and women in uniform. They do more than just entertain them; they bring them a piece of home and let them know that America cares about them and hasn’t forgotten them. I am really looking forward to going back over and spending some time with those in uniform.”

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private, non-profit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners and the dedication of our volunteers and staff.

In addition to individual donors and corporate sponsors, the USO is supported by President’s Circle Partners: AT&T, Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation, Clark Construction Group, LLC, The Coca-Cola Company, FedEx, Jeep, Johnson & Johnson, Kroger, NFL, Southern New Hampshire University and Four-Star Partners: Altria, BIC, ConAgra Foods, GEICO, Harris Teeter, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, TKS, USAA and the Wawa Foundation. We are also supported through the United Way and Combined Federal Campaign (CFC-11381). To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit uso.org.

