UT Physicians General Surgery-Southeast Opens for 2017

HOUSTON, TX–(Marketwired – July 10, 2017) – Expanding its services and availability to accommodate more patients than ever before, UT Physicians, a part of UTHeath, opened UT Physicians General Surgery-Southeast earlier this year, offering elective general surgery, colon and rectal surgery, surgical oncology, breast surgery, and bariatric surgery options for Houston-area men, women, and children. The general surgery focus is on hernia repair and care for acid reflux and foregut problems.

Bariatric surgery is devoted to weight-loss solutions for obese patients seeking a solution after diet, exercise, and other nonsurgical options have proven ineffective.

UT Physicians General Surgery-Southeast is staffed by Dr. Amanda Parker, Dr. Michael Trahan, Dr. Obos Ekhaese, Dr. Curtis Wray, Dr. Emily Robinson, and Dr. Tamara Saunders.

Dr. Ekhaese, who focuses on general surgery, was certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery after earning his degree from Western University of Health Science, then completing an internship at Franciscan St. James Olympia Fields, a residency at Michigan State University Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital, and a fellowship at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.

Dr. Trahan graduated medical school at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, completed a residency at University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, then gained board certification in general surgery. He specialized in bariatric surgery and is an assistant professor at the McGovern Medical School, in addition to being an American College of Surgeons fellow. His specialty at UT Physicians General Surgery-Southeast is general surgery and weight management.

Dr. Parker is an assistant professor at the Department of Surgery at McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center (UTHealth). She earned her medical degree in 2006 from the UT Southwestern Medical School, then completed her residency at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and her fellowship at Houston Methodist Hospital. Her board certification is from the American Board of Surgery, and she is an associate fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of several groups. Her clinical focus is bariatric surgery and general minimally invasive surgery.

Dr. Wray earned a bachelor of science in chemistry from University of Louisville, then his medical degree from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine. His general surgery residency was at University of Cincinnati, and his surgical oncology fellowship was at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. He is currently an associate professor of surgery at UTHealth who belongs a variety of professional societies and associations. He focuses on general surgery and surgical oncology.

Dr. Robinson attended University of Texas Medical School at Houston for her medical degree, then University of Alabama at Birmingham and University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston for her residencies and University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for her fellowship. She is certified by the American Board of Surgery and a professor at McGovern Medical School. Her specialties are weight management and general, critical care, plastic, and breast surgery.

Board certified by the American Board of Surgery and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Saunders studied medicine at University of Texas School of Medicine at San Antonio and performed her residency at University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. With a focus on general and breast surgery, she also is a professor for McGovern Medical School.

UT Physicians General Surgery-Southeast is in Memorial Hermann Southeast Medical Plaza 2 at 11920 Astoria Blvd., suite 460, Houston, TX, 77089.

UT Physicians is a part of UTHealth, operating as the John P. and Katherine G. McGovern Medical School’s clinical practice. The larger UT Physicians group has a staff of more than 1,000 clinicians who have certification in 80 medical specialties and subspecialties.