Vale Project to Create 1,700 Jobs in Newfoundland

CBJ — Brazilian mining company Vale is moving forward with the construction of an underground mine at Voisey’s Bay, Newfoundland, extending operations by at least 15 years and creating 1,700 jobs.

Construction is to begin this summer and take about five years.

The first ore production is expected by 2021 at the Long Harbour plant. The mining operation in northeastern Labrador opened in 2005 and currently employs about 500 people.

More than half of the workforce in the remote area accessible by plane is Inuit or Innu, while more than 80% of contracts are with Indigenous-owned and operated businesses.

@CanBizJournal