Valencia Announces Management Change

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Aug. 28, 2017) - Valencia Ventures Inc. (NEX:VVI.H) (“Valencia” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Ptolemy as its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Ptolemy is a CPA, CGA and CFA charter holder and obtained a B.A. from Western University. He serves as CFO to a number of public and private companies. Mr. Ptolemy formerly served as CFO for an independent investment dealer in Toronto where he was responsible for financial reporting, auditing, budgeting and internal controls.

The appointment of Mr. Ptolemy follows the departure of Greg Duras as Chief Financial Officer. The board and management of the Company thank Mr. Duras for his efforts as Chief Financial Officer and wish him well in his future endeavors.

About Valencia Ventures Inc.

Valencia is a Canadian resource company with common shares that trade on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VVI.

Forward Looking Information – Cautionary Statement

This press release contains “forward looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes without limitation, statements regarding the impact of the appointment and departure of officers of the Company and the Company’s ability to identify business opportunities and reactivate its business. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; other risks of the mining industry and the risks described in the public disclosure documents of the Company.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.