Valener to Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – March 8, 2017) - Valener Inc. (“Valener”) (TSX:VNR) (TSX:VNR.PR.A), the public investment vehicle in Gaz Métro Limited Partnership (“Gaz Métro”), will hold its annual meeting of shareholders on March 21, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) at Gaz Métro’s head office, 1717 du Havre Street, Montréal (Quebec).

The annual meeting agenda includes the election of directors and appointment of the independent external auditor.

Shareholders, media and other interested parties who are unable to attend the meeting are invited to listen to a live webcast on Valener’s website in the “Investors” section under “Events and presentations“. The webcast will be available on Valener’s website for 365 days following the meeting.

Overview of Valener

Valener is a widely held public company that serves as the investment vehicle in Gaz Métro. Through its investment in Gaz Métro, Valener offers its shareholders a solid investment in a diversified and largely regulated energy portfolio in Quebec and Vermont. As a strategic partner, Valener, on the one hand, contributes to Gaz Métro’s growth, and on the other, invests in wind power production in Quebec alongside Gaz Métro. Valener favours energy sources and uses that are innovative, clean, competitive and profitable. Valener’s common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the “VNR” symbol for common shares and under the “VNR.PR.A” symbol for Series A preferred shares. www.valener.com

Overview of Gaz Métro

With more than $7 billion in assets, Gaz Métro is a leading energy provider. It is the largest natural gas distribution company in Québec, where its network of over 10,000 km of underground pipelines serves more than 300 municipalities and more than 205,000 customers. Gaz Métro is also present in Vermont, where it has more than 315,000 customers. There, it operates through its subsidiaries in the electricity production market and the electricity and natural gas distribution market. Gaz Métro is actively involved in developing and operating innovative, promising energy projects, including natural gas as fuel, liquefied natural gas as a replacement for higher emission-producing energies, the production of wind and solar power, and the development of biomethane. Gaz Métro is a major energy sector player that takes the lead in responding to the needs of its customers, regions and municipalities, local organizations, and communities while also satisfying the expectations of its Partners (GMi and Valener) and employees. www.gazmetro.com

