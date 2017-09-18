VANC Directors Receive Overwhelming Support at AGM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VANC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“VANC” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:VANC) (OTCQB:NUVPF) is pleased to announce that its director nominees received overwhelming support at the annual general meeting of shareholders held last Friday. Bob Rai, David Hall, Alan Arnstein and Sherif Guorgui were each re-elected with each receiving over 98% of the votes cast at the meeting in their favour.

Bob Rai, CEO of VANC stated: “the election results clearly affirm shareholders’ support of VANC’s management and its strategy. With the overwhelming support of shareholders, VANC will continue to work towards becoming a health solutions provider for pharmacies. VANC’s management looks forward to the opportunity to deliver on its strategy and create long-term, sustainable value for all its shareholders.”

VANC’s stock option plan and the re-appointment of VANC’s auditor were also approved.

On behalf of:

VANC Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bob Sukhwinder S. Rai

Director and CEO

Phone: 604-687-2038

Fax: 604-687-3141

Email: info@vancpharm.com

www.vancpharm.com

