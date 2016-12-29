Vancouver Aesthetic Doctor Says a Non-Surgical Facelift is a great Resolution for the New Year

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – December 29, 2016) – Last month, Dr. Kamani tackled the subject of Non-Surgical Facelifts on her online blog. While the Soft Lift procedure is ideal for the holiday celebrations and parties, it can also be a wonderful motivator for those who want to start the New Year right, feeling good and looking good. For more, go to: http://rozkamani.com/try-a-mini-non-surgical-facelift-just-in-time-for-the-holidays/

For most, the New Year is filled with potential and hope. It’s the time people choose to focus on their health, appearance, and other goals. However, results require patience and persistence and it is easy to abandon our resolutions before month’s end as real life sets in.

“Starting the New Year with some concrete goals can be very encouraging and provide ongoing motivation for those focussed on Health and Beauty,” says Dr. Kamani, founder of the Kitsilano Medical Aesthetic Clinic. “The Soft Lift is non-surgical solution towards looking good for any age. It eases fine lines and restore the fullness and elasticity lost in the face.”

By applying Injectable Botox and their Dermal Filler Juvéderm to strategic areas of the face, a more youthful appearance can be restored non-surgically. Injectable Botox, better known as Botox Cosmetic, is a purified protein injected into the muscles. It relaxes them, erasing fine lines and giving your face a more refreshed appearance. Juvéderm is an injectable gel filler that uses hyaluronic acid, which combines with water in the skin to instantly restore lost volume in key areas like the lips, cheeks, and jawline.

The consumption of good fatty acids is important for healthy skin. While consuming lots of water and good fats is always a healthy start, the Soft Lift process provides a real boost to your face, relaxing the wrinkles, treating volume loss and enhancing your lips. Results are instant and totally natural-looking. Many patients who have had the Soft Lift report that the beautiful results look better as time goes by – even a year later!

“Having an Aesthetic Doctor administer the treatment is a smart idea,” says Dr. Kamani. “Like many things, the Soft Lift is a combination of Medicine and Artistry. You want someone who understands your unique facial structure and anatomy and will administer the treatment in a way that gives soft, natural looking results that you will wear proudly in the New Year.”

To learn more about Soft Lift, schedule a consultation with Dr. Kamani online. You can also send email to [email protected], or call 604.222.9998.

About Dr. Roz Kamani

Dr. Roz Kamani has been a respected expert in Medical Aesthetics for over thirteen years. Her Kitsilano based skin care clinic offers many sought-after treatments and procedures, such as Botox to treat facial and neck wrinkles, injectable dermal fillers for facial contouring, as well as volume enhancement and non-surgical facelifts. Dr. Kamani is recognized as one of Vancouver’s premier Botox specialists and has advanced training in Medical Aesthetics. She is dedicated to revealing, protecting, and enhancing her patients’ full health and beauty potential.

For more information, log onto http://rozkamani.com/ or call 604-222-9998.