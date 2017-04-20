Vancouver Air Conditioning Company Publishes Three Common Myths

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – April 20, 2017) – The technicians at Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services specialize in the installation, maintenance, and repair of all types of air conditioners. Their latest blog is designed to help homeowners save money and maintain their AC units by addressing three beliefs that are widely held — but are ultimately untrue. For more, go to: http://acecare.ca/proaceblog/3-common-myths-about-air-conditioning/

Myth 1: Turning down air conditioning will save money

This is the most common myth technicians come across, even after years in the industry. People assume that if they are not home, turning down the temperature and reducing power consumption will save money. This is false, because later, when the unit is tuned back up, it will have to work harder and longer to cool the home again.

The best solution is to maintain a consistent temperature. The air conditioner will work less and consume less energy overall — which translates into cost savings.

Myth 2: Air filters don’t need to be changed in the winter

This is a very common myth. However, it’s important to change heating and air conditioning filters before the cold weather starts — and also before the summer. Dirt, dust, and allergens still circulate when the furnace is off and the air conditioning is started up for the season. For best results, change filters every 3 to 6 months. Clean filters mean your unit will function more efficiently. The environment will be more comfortable for people with allergies or respiratory problems, too.

Pro Ace offices across Greater Vancouver carry many standard air filters. Just ask about the recommended filters for any system.

Myth 3: Air conditioners only cool the home

While their main function is to cool your home, air conditioners also help control humidity. Humidity causes the temperatures to feel warmer. Humid air can make sleep uncomfortable and make the residents feel hot and sticky. If it feels like there’s too much moisture in the air, running the air conditioner for a few minutes can help resolve the problem.

