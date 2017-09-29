Vancouver Air Conditioning Repair Company Reminds Homeowners it’s Time for Fall Maintenance

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – September 29, 2017) – Vancouver air conditioning repair company Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services wants to remind homeowners that maintenance is vital to ensuring your air conditioner will be capable of functioning efficiently and effectively next year. Neglecting maintenance is the main cause for a decline in performance. For more, go to: http://acecare.ca/cooling/

An air conditioner has many parts that need to be serviced to maintain steady performance. These include the filters, coils, and fan. Neglecting the performance will have two negative impacts-performance will decrease while energy consumption increases. In other words, it will become less efficient and more expensive to run.

The most important maintenance task is to routinely replace or clean its filters. Clogged, dirty filters block normal airflow and reduce a system’s efficiency. However, in the fall, the drains and window seals should also be checked. Debris should be cleared away from drains. Components should be cleaned and the outdoor unit of a central air conditioner should be draped with a protective cover that will prevent the accumulation of dirt and debris.

When it’s time for seasonal air conditioner maintenance, a professional service technician will be able to identify and fix any potential problems. This includes:

Checking for air leakages in central systems

Measuring airflow

Inspecting electric terminals

Cleaning and tightening connections

Monitoring oil motors and checking belts for tightness and wear

Measuring the accuracy of the thermostat

The technicians at Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Ltd. can install and service any kind of air conditioning system. They also offer regular and seasonal air conditioner maintenance inspections.

About the Company

Serving Vancouver for over 17 years with 75,000 happy clients, Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. is made up of qualified professionals. Every technician possesses red seal, refrigerant mechanic, Class-A or Class-B gas fitting licenses. Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. values customer satisfaction and is committed to making every customer a lifelong one. They offer free quotes and estimates with no obligation, and are prepared to beat any competitor’s price. Inquire about our one-year, no-interest, no-payment financing on installations. For more information on the company, log on to http://acecare.ca or call 604-293-3770.