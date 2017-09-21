Vancouver Carpet Cleaner Calls Out the Unseen Risk in Homes

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – September 21, 2017) – Mould isn’t just the little black specks around the windows of the bathroom. According to a new blog by Vancouver carpet cleaner Angelo Di Pomponio, it can hide in any house and in the most unlikely places, including carpets. However, keeping mould at bay isn’t a matter of cleaning continuously, but cleaning correctly. For more, go to: http://www.inhomecleaning.ca/blog/Why-Call-a-Vancouver-Carpet-Cleaner-The-Hidden-Health-Risk-Lurking-In-Your-Home

The blog begins by explaining how different types of mould are categorized by their effects on people. For example, “allergenic moulds (causing allergies in some people), pathogenic moulds (which can cause infection, and are especially problematic to those with immune system issues), and toxigenic moulds (which have seriously toxic health effects on just about anyone).”

However, regular and fastidious cleaning isn’t always a solution. Rather, how people clean is just as important a consideration. A cheap budget cleaner might get all the dirt out of your rug or carpet, yet leave it so wet that it takes several days to dry-and that’s exactly the kind of conditions mould loves.

Hiring a professional carpet cleaner with properly maintained tools is an important step in keeping carpets and rugs mould free. This is doubly important for treating fabrics that are already tainted by mould or mould spores. Proper cleaning by a professional carpet cleaner using quality cleaning products can suppress or eliminate fungal growth when combined with moisture control measures.

Professional cleaners have the training and experience to detect such growth and propose remedial actions.

