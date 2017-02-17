Vancouver Carpet Cleaner Says Cleaning Leads to Longevity

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – February 17, 2017) – As the founder of Angelo’s FabriClean, carpet cleaner Angelo Di Pomponio wants clients to know how professional cleaning can play a key role in prolonging the life of carpets, area rugs, and upholstery. For more, go to: http://inhomecleaning.ca/

With wall-to-wall carpet cleaning services, which includes items like Persian rugs and area rugs, Angelo’s Carpet Cleaners specialize in making homes and businesses cleaner and fresher. They are particularly skilled at removing the ground-in particles of dirt that can cause the fibres in expensive furniture and rugs to wear and fray over time.

With special experience cleaning delicate fabrics such as silk, wool, and cotton, the team at Angelo’s FabriClean is especially qualified to care for expensive items such as Oriental and wool rugs. Aside from providing pet stain and odour removal, technicians can also help reverse the effects of water damage.

Cleaning technicians will arrive fully equipped to perform the cleaning at the client’s convenience. While carpets and upholstery are cleaned onsite, area rugs will be taken to our shop and inspected to determine the best cleaning techniques based on the age, condition, and fibre involved.

Angelo’s Carpet Cleaning only uses products that are safe and non-toxic for children, pets and allergy sensitive people. Additionally, they offer pickup and delivery of area rugs across the Lower Mainland, from West Vancouver to Aldergrove.

Anyone looking to hire a carpet cleaner to freshen up their residence for spring is welcome to call for a free estimate. Contact Angelo’s FabriClean today for a free cleaning estimate.

About the Company

Angelo’s FabriClean is a premier carpet and upholstery cleaning company in the Greater Vancouver and Lower Mainland area, offering carpet, area rug, upholstery, and mattress cleaning services. Angelo’s is owned and operated by a close-knit family that pays special attention to customer satisfaction and excellent service. It is 100% Canadian, with over a quarter-century of experience in in-house cleaning and care. Their technicians are trained and certified, arriving fully equipped to perform the cleaning at the client’s convenience. Angelo’s FabriClean uses state-of-the-art equipment, as well as top-of-the-line cleaning products. For more information, log on to http://www.inhomecleaning.ca/ or call (604) 421-1855.