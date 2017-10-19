Vancouver Carpet Cleaner Suggests Four Spot Removers to Try

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – October 19, 2017) – Angelo Di Pomponio’s Vancouver-based cleaning service has been helping homeowners keep their carpets clean for nearly 30 years. As a professional carpet cleaner, he understands that there are times when a full cleaning isn’t needed. However, when a spot treatment is required, it can be difficult to know what to use with so many products on the market. That’s why the newest blog on http://www.inhomecleaning.ca/blog discusses the most popular cleaners on the market.

While different stains merit different treatments, they all require immediate attention. It’s imperative to clean up any mess right away. A spot removal treatment will usually do the trick in three easy steps-spray, wait, blot. There is typically no rinsing, vacuuming, or scrubbing involved, although this can vary between different products. Always remember to perform a colourfast test first-and never, ever scrub the stain.

The four most popular stain treatments on the market today, according to sales figures on Amazon, are Hoover Platinum Collection Professional Strength Stain Remover, Resolve Carpet Triple Oxi Advanced Carpet Stain Remover, BISSELL Professional Power Shot Oxy Carpet Spot and Stain Remover, and Sunny and Honey Enzyme Cleaner, Pet Stain Remover, and Odor Eliminator.

The blog briefly describes how to apply each product, as well as what they are best suited for. For example, “[this product] powers through stains and works on everything from pet droppings to cat vomit. The powerful natural bio-enzymatic formula will leave your home clean and fresh. Use it on carpets, rugs, floor, furniture, leather, and animal bedding. Best of all, because this cleaner uses no harmful chemicals, it’s safe around pets and kids.”

