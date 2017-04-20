Vancouver Chiropractor Discusses How to Reduce Stress at Work

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – April 20, 2017) – As the founder of Vancitypro Chiropractic, Dr. Reza Khamneipur shares why managing workplace stress is key to managing long-term health and healing all kinds of injuries in a recent blog post. For more, go to: http://vancityprochiropractic.com/chiropracticblog-stress-at-work-how-to-reduce/#

With rapidly encroaching deadlines, co-worker conflicts, and goals to meet and maintain, there’s no doubt that stress at work can result in emotional exhaustion, but according to Dr. Khamneipur, there can be physical consequences as well.

When cortisol-the body’s mechanism for dealing with stress-is released into the blood stream, it reduces memory, decreases immune response and bone density, increases body weight, blood pressure, cholesterol, and even the chances of developing heart disease. Therefore, it stands to reason that stress management is absolutely vital to maintaining good health.

Being mindful of stress and its causes can be helpful when navigating difficult times. There’s no point in being a martyr. Try to pinpoint egregious causes and take steps to correct them. If nothing can be done, it may be necessary to assess a job change before the damage becomes irreversible.

There are several steps people can take to proactively reduce stress. These include learning meditation, developing positive relationships, exercising regularly-and, of course, getting adjusted by a Vancouver chiropractor.

By finding misalignments in the spinal column or extremities, a chiropractor can realign the body, taking pressure off muscles, ligaments and tendons-and provide some physical relief to stress-induced aches and pains.

If stress related pain is getting out of hand, it may be an ideal time to make an appointment with a therapist, RMT, or chiropractor! Vancitypro Chiropractic is currently accepting new patients, so set up an appointment today.

