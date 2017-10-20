Vancouver Consumers Meet With Peter Bachmamm from Avita Health & Massage Therapy Center

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – October 20, 2017) – This is Avita Health’s second year as a Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Massage Therapy in the region of Vancouver. The company has been in business since 2001 and is Vancouver’s industry leader in Rehabilitation and Massage Therapy.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

Q: WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR YOUR COMPANY TO BE VOTED BY CONSUMERS AS YOUR CITY’S BEST?

A: Winning Consumer Choice Award is an enormous honour for us. It’s our goal to offer our clients the best possible health care and to help them achieve their best quality of life.

Q: WHAT SETS YOU APART FROM YOUR COMPETITORS?

A: Avita tries to do everything in the way that is best for our clients. That’s why we only offer one-on-one physiotherapy as well as our other health services. We also offer Direct Billing for most extended health plans, in order to make getting care more accessible and hassle free!

Q: HOW WILL WINNING THIS AWARD AFFECT THE WORK YOU DO MOVING FORWARD?

A: We are thrilled with our award, but it only serves to make us try even harder to examine what else we can do even better to serve our patients. We have a genuinely caring team of Practitioners and Front-end staff, who really invest everything into their clients.

Q: WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RISK YOU HAVE EVER TAKEN IN BUSINESS?

A: Growing our clinic to offer a full range of health services was our biggest risk, but it was well worth it. It allows us to offer the best care to our patients.

Q: BUSINESSWISE, WHAT IS YOUR NEXT BIG STEP?

A: We are currently looking at what else we can offer our clients to better serve them.

GETTING TO KNOW PETER BACHMANN

MY BUSINESS MOTTO IS… Our core value is “Genuine Caring”. This serves as a guiding principle in everything we do, from caring for our clients, to how we treat our staff.

WHAT I LIKE THE MOST IN MY JOB IS… I love the fact that we exist to make a positive difference in the world. Going to bed knowing that we’ve helped others is the most worthwhile feeling and purpose.

ONE WORD I’D LIKE TO OWN IN CONSUMER’S MINDS WOULD BE… Caring!

DAILY I ALWAYS TRY TOO… Live life intentionally. Don’t live life passively. Decide on your values and what’s important and then actively and passionately go after those things.

DURING MY SPARE TIME I… Spend time with family. I can’t imagine ever regretting that down the road. Also, I love to work on growing as a person by learning new things.

