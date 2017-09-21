Vancouver Digitization Company Micro Com Systems Takes the Long Road to Make Microfilm Customer Smile

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – September 21, 2017) – As a document digitization company in BC since 1975, the team at Micro Com Systems have always prided themselves on going the extra mile for their clients. Over the years, they have assisted many businesses, organizations, and individuals with data capture, digitization, and archiving. This included transferring old and precious documents to microfilm, which is 100% archivable if processed to stringent standards.

When Micro Com moved from out from their old facility and relocated to Burnaby, it was decided that the antiquated microfilm cameras, which ranged from old to ridiculously old, would be left behind. Customers were sent notification that the service would soon end. After years of cannibalizing old equipment for parts, it was the end of the road for microfilm.

Loyal customers were given 18 months’ notice that the microfilm capture services were on their way to extinction. However, one customer was having none of it. For them, it was microfilm or bust.

The client in question already had thousands of rolls of microfilm in their archives and felt extremely comfortable with the long-term stability microfilm affords. To help them out, the Micro Com team implemented a multi-step process that incorporated scanning digital files and ultimately transferring these digital images to archival microfilm.

The client’s documents were prepared exactly as they would have if they were being microfilmed. Staples were removed, torn corners repaired, creases alleviated. Paper files were then scanned at 300 DPI.

The first page of each file, a transcript in most cases, was used as a separator. Using OCR (optical character recognition), key fields were read from the transcript and then manually verified. These were then used to confirm and match other fields from the client’s supplied database. In files where the first page was not a transcript, the fields had to be keyed manually.

Once file separation, indexing, and quality control phases were complete, the resulting image and data files were released. The next step involved using the Kodak Imagelink Digital Archive Writer 4800 to transfer the digital images to 16mm rolls of microfilm. Each 30.5-meter roll holds as many as 2900 letter or legal sized pages of paper.

The final step involved a proprietary process whereby the image address (location of a particular file on a particular roll of microfilm) was added to the data file. Everything was then returned to the client, along with their brand new microfilm.

Although the process wasn’t easy, the end result was a happy client, and a great blog that displays the depth of expertise and knowledge of the Micro Com team. If you have a scanning and digitization job that’s a tad on the unconventional side, it may be worth seeing if they can come up with a solution!

