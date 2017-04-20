Vancouver Fence Repair Company Offers DIY Tips for Painting

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – April 20, 2017) – Metal fence repair and installation is a specialized niche. As a Vancouver-based company that focuses exclusively on metal fencing, QS Fencing has published an article chockfull of tips to help the determined do-it-yourselfer paint a metal fence. To learn more, go to: http://www.qsfencing.ca/blog/

The article contains step-by-step instructions, starting with the removal of rust deposits and the application of primer before moving on to cleansing and painting. While acknowledging that a lot of time and elbow grease may be involved, the article explains that fence painting is onerous — but not difficult.

One of the tips the article provides is to thin any thick primer you might have using mineral spirits.

“If you find your primer is too thick, add small amounts of mineral spirits and stir. Keep doing this until it’s the right consistency.”

Although metal fences are solid and durable, constant exposure to the Wet Coast weather means that a little fence repair may still be in order-at the very least, a metal fence may require the occasional pick-me-up to stay sharp and beautiful.

