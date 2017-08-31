Vancouver Fence Repair Company Publishes Blog on Protective Bollards

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – August 31, 2017) – If you don’t know what a bollard is, you’re not alone. But these squat cement posts prevent millions of dollars worth of property damage every year. As one of their services, the team at QS Fencing have recently published a post praising these unsung heroes: For more, go to: http://www.qsfencing.ca/blog/

As a family-owned fencing company that provides 24/7 emergency fencing repairs-as well as fencing, gate, and railing installations for private and commercial customers across Vancouver’s Lower Mainland-QS Fencing receives dozens of calls for emergency fence repairs every year. In high-danger areas, constructing a bollard can help prevent property damage and reduce the need for frequent fence repairs.

Once used to describe posts intended for mooring ships, bollards are now more commonly thought of as those metal or concrete posts designed to block traffic and protect property from being rammed or otherwise damaged.

Many industrial areas use them as a fence intended only for cars, allowing people easy access while stopping unwanted vehicles. Some cities use removable or retractable bollards on roads so that authorized vehicles can still pass, or to limit motorized traffic to certain hours or days. However, bollards are a popular feature in any city and can be seen around playgrounds, sports fields, malls, pedestrian pathways, bike lanes, tollbooths, traffic medians, parking lots, and much more.

Since bollards are typically constructed to blend in with the local architecture, they often aren’t noticed. However, for people trying to protect their property, bollards are immensely helpful features that can reduce costs for building and fence repairs.

Learn more about bollard construction and repair by contacting QS Fencing at (604) 345 5145 or info@qsfencing.ca.

About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver-based fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC.

To learn more, visit http://www.qsfencing.ca or call (604) 345-5145.