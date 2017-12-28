Vancouver Fire Prevention Company Cautions Public to be on the Lookout for Scam Inspectors

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – December 28, 2017) – As a Vancouver-based fire prevention company that’s been in business for 30 years, the team at Community Fire Prevention is cautioning businesses against fraudulent fire inspectors. To help company personnel identify potential posers, a helpful blog has been posted on comfire.ca. For more, go to: http://www.comfire.ca/blog/identify-fake-fire-inspectors-vancouver-bc/

Although it’s not common, a few businesses in Vancouver have been victimized by individuals posing as fraudulent fire inspectors representing a fake company.

Typically, these individuals will come into a business and introduce themselves as a contractor working in the area. They will typically approach a staff member, preferring to avoid owners and upper management. Often there will be no uniform and their identification tags may appear shoddy and homemade. Vehicles will be unmarked. Upon completing the job, they may request a cash payment or to barter services. There will be no paperwork or records left behind.

A reputable fire inspection company will never drop in, nor will they try to collect payment on the day of service. If you suspect suspicious activity, it is best to contact the police.

5 TIPS to prevent Fire Inspection Scams

Educate your staff. Make sure they know who your fire service provider is and that they are not authorized to approve drop-in inspections. If approached, ask for a business card and identification. Then place a call on a private phone to verify if the company and the person at your business are legitimate prior to letting them commence any work. Call the City to ensure they hold a valid city business license and always ask for a copy of liability insurance. Get clear information about how inspections are scheduled and set up by your Fire Services provider. Do not let the fear of staying compliant lead you to assume that an individual can say they have authorization to access your premises. You have the right to refuse anybody.

Qualified technicians will provide company photo identification and will be in uniform. You can also log on to the ASTTBC Fire Protection website to ensure an inspector still holds valid certification at the following link: http://fireprotection.asttbc.org/find-a-fpt/registered-fire-protection-technicians/

