Vancouver Gardeners Go Over the Hedge

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – September 11, 2017) – Midsummer is a hectic time for gardeners. The growing season isn’t quite over, yet it’s time to start thinking of winter prep. As professional landscapers, the team at West Coast Lawns & Gardens (WCLG) has some advice for green thumbers. Hedges typically grow aggressively through the summer months and less so through the fall and winter. As a result, a midsummer trim can result in a well-manicured look throughout the winter and into next spring. For more, go to: https://www.westcoastlawns.ca/hedge-trimming/

Scheduling a mid-summer trim can reduce the cost of needing to prune a hedge multiple times, and trimming a hedge properly before winter can prevent or mitigate winter damage that can cost a lot for repair or replacement. It’s important to make sure a hedge is in the correct proportion so that it does not accumulate a large snow load that can damage it.

For more formal landscapes, hedges may require maintenance several times a year. In this case, a light monthly trimming will help maintain its shape and contours, while ensuring the foliage is tight and level.

Shrubbery such as boxwood, cedars, yew, and laurel maintain elegant and refined shapes with regular maintenance. However, it requires professional knowledge to know what style of trimming to use-as well as the best times of year to do the work. For example, there’s no point in trimming before the leaves fall off-or after the new blooms for next season have set.

Started in 2006 by Brad Carlsen, West Coast Lawns & Gardens has evolved into a team of landscaping professionals that handles both residential and commercial landscaping jobs, including strata landscape design and maintenance. With a special focus on customer service, West Coast Lawns & Gardens provides top-level landscape horticulture services across North Vancouver, Burnaby, and West Vancouver.