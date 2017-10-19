Vancouver Gardeners Offer Strata Landscaping

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – October 19, 2017) – For strata councils who want to add beauty and value to their outside space, the team at West Coast Lawns & Gardens (WCLG) offers a seamless solution. By providing cost-effective and efficiently scheduled services, WCLG can look after both routine and seasonal landscaping needs, thereby relieving overburdened property managers of constant follow-ups and phone calls.

WCLG has found the biggest problems for strata councils and property managers is almost always communication. As a result, they have built their organization to prioritize availability and responsiveness. Key parties are always kept informed and up-to-date of the process. The company has a fully staffed call center and administration department, sales support team and large labour pool to quickly respond to any customer requests. The goal is to make it as easy as possible for busy individuals who make strata run to get through their days.

As a provider of top-level landscape horticulture, WCLG manages properties without the use of chemical herbicides or pesticides. Design is tailored with respect to the character of the space, in consultation with strata partners, and maintenance consists of a full breadth of services which include:

Regular lawn care and garden maintenance services

Custom landscape design and installation

Fertilizing, aeration, planting and transplanting, and natural weed control programs

Seasonal irrigation system service and maintenance

Every team member at WCLG is fully trained in workplace safety in compliance with WorkSafe BC. This is to ensure both workers and spaces are kept safe and injury-free.

Whether it’s weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, seasonal, or perennial support you need, the team at West Coast Lawns & Gardens are ready to help. With an emphasis on hard work and the small, but overlooked details, they’re ready to help strata councils and property managers make the world a safer, healthier, and more beautiful place.

Visit their website at www.westcoastlawns.ca to learn more.

About the Company

Started in 2006 by Brad Carlsen, West Coast Lawns & Gardens has evolved into a team of landscaping professionals that handles both residential and commercial landscaping jobs, including strata landscape design and maintenance. With a special focus on customer service, West Coast Lawns & Gardens provides top-level landscape horticulture services across North Vancouver, Burnaby, and West Vancouver.